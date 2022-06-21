RECIPE: 4 stunning, sustainable summer gin cocktails from Dog and Spoon Distillery 

Promotion

How to enjoy a guilt-free and delicious tipple in your garden this summer.

Brought together by a love for gin, a passion for sustainability and a friendship spanning over 10 years, Tony Brindle and Seb Michaud sit down to tell us the story of the Dog and Spoon Distillery in Derbyshire.

A labour of love

During one of Seb’s regular visits to see Tony on his farm in Alfreton, on a mammoth eco mission to plant 600 trees, their shared passion for the environment led to a conversation about how the old grain store could be an ideal home for a sustainable gin distillery. Soon after, they began crafting their signature gin, Science Project 6a.

“From the beginning, it was our goal to develop sensational London Dry Gins in an eco-friendly and ethical way,” Tony reveals. “We have spent a long time refining our distilling process to ensure maximum sustainability.”

“We chose to specialise in London Dry Gin, as they are the gold standard. It’s been a true labour of love for us, crafting our unique gins,” Tony and Seb explain.

“All 11 botanicals of 6a are harmoniously balanced to achieve our delightful, velvety smooth mid palette gin. The light citrus notes flawlessly complement the subtle warmth of the herbs. 6a was highly commended at The Gin Guide Awards 2022,” Seb says.

Three award-winning London Dry Gins

Since launching its first gin in 2019, the Dog and Spoon Distillery have created two other award-winning London Dry Gins.

“Our second gin is 6a+ Miners Strength,” Seb shares. “These higher alcohol levels are usually referred to as navy strength, but we call it miners strength to pay homage to the proud mining legacy of Derbyshire.”

6a+ was created to hit the spiced notes first and finish smoothly on citrus. It was named the winner at The Gin Guide Awards 2022.

A third gin was launched recently, 6a*, a limited-edition bergamot London Dry Gin and named as a finalist in The Gin Guide Awards 2022. The gin itself boasts ample character, combining botanicals for a silky finish and invigorating taste.

Not only does the taste and quality of the Dog and Spoon Distillery’s three gins make them stand out from the crowd, but so does the way they are made.

Sustainable distilling

“Distilleries are renowned for their heavy use of water and energy, but we wanted to prove there was another way to create delicious premium drinks and do our part for the planet,” says Seb.

From the start, they made use of solar panels, green energy and a biomass boiler to drastically reduce their carbon footprint. Their 100 per cent plastic-free and fully recyclable designer custom packaging also helps to reduce waste.

“We use a custom-built closed water system to reduce the amount of water we use, and our ultra-efficient still minimises our energy use and allows us to obtain pinpoint accuracy to develop top-quality gin,” Tony says.

“We have done everything we can within the mainstream ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” adds Tony. “We are continuing to work with the University of Nottingham, focusing on innovative and novel approaches to build on and enhance our overall sustainability.”

All the Dog and Spoon Distillery’s products are certified carbon neutral.

4 stunning gin cocktails you can create at home

1. The perfect, classic G&T

There’s nothing better than a satin-smooth Dog and Spoon Distillery London Dry Gin paired with a premium tonic.

To make the perfect G&T, Seb and Tony recommend:

Serve two parts tonic to one part gin

Try the gin with an Indian tonic first to sample the gin’s profile

Fill your glass with ice so it won’t melt and alter the gin’s taste.

Ingredients: 50ml of your chosen Dog and Spoon Distillery gin, 100ml premium Indian tonic.

Method: Fill your glass with ice. Add gin and top up with tonic water. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Dog and Spoon's bramble gin cocktail recipe uses their velvety-smooth Science Project 6a London Dry Gin. - Credit: Dog and Spoon Distillery

2. Bedazzling bramble gin cocktail

Tart and sweet, the bramble cocktail celebrates days of blackberry picking and relaxing with loved ones.

Ingredients: 50ml 6a gin, 25ml lemon juice, 5ml sugar syrup, 5ml Crème de Mure.

Method: Fill a shaker with ice, gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup. Shake vigorously and strain over crushed ice. Top with Crème de Mure and add a berry to garnish.

3. Not-to-be-missed negroni

Fruity, rich and sumptuous, this classic Italian cocktail is an ideal summer evening apéritif.

Ingredients: 30ml 6a+ gin, 30ml Campari, 30ml vermouth.

Method: Add ingredients to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir continuously until the glass is cold to the touch. Pour into the tumbler, using a hawthorn strainer, over one cube of ice. Garnish with orange peel.

4. Elegant elderflower Collins

A great alternative for those that aren’t a big fan of tonic water.

Ingredients: 50ml 6a gin, 25ml elderflower cordial, 25ml lemon juice, soda water.

Method: Add the gin, cordial and juice to a shaker filled with ice. Shake for 20 seconds. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice. Top up with soda water and garnish with lemon peel.

A refreshingly light summer cocktail, Dog and Spoon's elderflower Collins recipe will impress your guests at the summer BBQ. - Credit: Averill Photography

What’s next for the Dog and Spoon Distillery?

“To build on our brand recognition, we continue to promote our products as more people and businesses are looking for carbon-neutral products,” says Tony.

“We’re also looking at creating collaborations with companies to develop new gin recipes,” Seb adds.

The last words come from Tony: “We’ll soon be launching tasting sessions at various Derbyshire venues. You can attend and try our new Limoncello-style drink that will be released shortly and welcome the summer in style!”

To buy Dog and Spoon Distillery gin, visit dogandspoondistillery.co.uk.

For any custom orders email gin@dogandspoondistillery.co.uk.

Follow the distillery on Facebook and Instagram at dogandspoondistillery for the latest news and recipes.