Debby Donnelly-Addison, the Boho Baker who provides recipes for Lancashire Life every month, has created an incredible gingerbread replica of Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

It took Debby three days to make the replica which is now on display in the foyer of the hall on Hope Street in the city centre.

Debby with the gingerbread Phil in her kitchen - Credit: Debby Donnelly-Addison

The model weighs almost 40kg and features remarkable details, with Christmas trees outside and wreaths in the windows, all covered with a layer of snow.

The detail in the replica is amazing - Credit: Debby Donnelly-Addison

If you want to make a gingerbread building of your own, try these recipes from Debby. And here are some tips to make things easier for you in the kitchen:

Roll your dough out directly onto the baking paper. This negates the use of extra flour, making your dough less likely to dry out.

When baking a gingerbread house, cut around the panels again post-bake using a large knife or pizza cutter as soon as they are cool enough to handle. The sharper the edge, the studier the house.

If you’re baking and constructing on different days, store the gingerbread pieces between sheets of baking paper in an airtight container, to prevent them from going soft.

Gingerbread house

Make this gingerbread house - Credit: Debby Donnelly-Addison

Charming, delicious, and guaranteed to put a smile on your face, this little gingerbread house is as sturdy as it is spicy. Pop some battery-operated lights inside for some extra Christmas magic, just don’t forget to switch them on before you stick the door down! You can make your own template, or use this one.

The front of the house - Credit: Debby Donnelly-Addison

The roof - Credit: Debby Donnelly-Addison

The sides and chimney - Credit: Debby Donnelly-Addison





Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 7-21 minutes (depending on oven size)

Ingredients:

125g unsalted butter

100g dark muscovado sugar

4tbsp golden syrup

300g plain flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

2tsp ground ginger

5 boiled sweets

For the caramel glue:

100g caster sugar

30ml water

For the decoration:

100g royal icing

100g icing sugar

Sugar sprinkles

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200C/180C (fan)/gas mark 7.

Combine the butter, dark brown sugar, and golden syrup in a saucepan. Gently heat until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved.

In a separate bowl, mix the flour, ginger, and bicarbonate of soda. Stir in the wet ingredients before using your hands to bring the dough together.

Take a large portion of dough and roll it out to the thickness of a pound coin. Place your template on top of the dough and cut around it using a large knife or pizza cutter. Knead any offcuts into the original ball of dough and repeat until all panels have been cut out.

Cut out the window cavities and place a boiled sweet in each one. Cut out the door.

Bake each sheet of gingerbread panels for 7-9 minutes. Leave to cool completely on a wire rack.

Make the caramel glue by combining the sugar and water in a pan and leaving to turn amber over a medium heat. Try and resist the urge to stir the caramel, just leave the sugar to melt and do its own thing.

Remove the pan from the heat. Carefully dip the edges of each panel into the glue and stick the pieces together (this will set shockingly quickly). If your caramel starts to set before you’ve had time to finish, give it another slow heat on the stove.

Decorate your gingerbread house with the royal icing and sprinkles. Finish with a flourish of icing sugar snow.

Gingerbread snow globe cookies

The snow globe gingerbread cookie - Credit: Debby Donnelly-Addison

A fan favourite among little ones, these cute cookies are filled with festive sprinkles that can be shaken like a snow globe. This recipe relies on royal icing rather than caramel glue, making it a lovely family baking project for a snowy afternoon.

Yield: 10 snow globes

Prep time:10 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

85g unsalted butter

65g dark muscovado sugar

2.5tsp golden syrup

200g plain flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

2tsp ground ginger

20-30 clear boiled sweets

For the decoration:

100g royal icing

Sugar sprinkles/edible decorations

Ribbon

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200C/180C (fan)/gas mark 7.

Combine the butter, dark brown sugar, and golden syrup in a saucepan. Gently heat until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, ginger, and bicarbonate of soda. Stir in the wet ingredients before using your hands to bring the dough together.

Roll out the gingerbread to the thickness of a pound coin. Cut out 30 large circles before cutting a smaller circle out of the centre of each one (you may need to re-roll the dough a few times to do this). You will need three circles per snow globe.

Place 1.5-2 boiled sweets in the cavities of 20 of the gingerbread circles. Bake everything in the oven for 7-10 minutes, or until the boiled sweets have melted and the gingerbread is firm and golden. Leave to cool completely on a wire rack.

To construct your snow globes, take one of the windowed biscuits and use a little royal icing to glue a windowless biscuit on top. Fill the globe with sprinkles and edible decorations before adding a little more royal icing and sticking a further windowed biscuit on top of the plain one. Decorate the top with royal icing, sprinkles, and a pretty bow. Don’t forget to give it a good shake before tucking in.