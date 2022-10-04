Win a baking kit and a great new recipe book by the Boho Baker

Win

Win a copy of Tart, the brilliant new recipe book by Debby Donnelly-Addison, The Boho Baker, and a surprise selection of baking goodies from Tala.

After 12 months of hard work, late nights, and incredible quantities of butter, the brilliant new recipe book by Lancashire Life writer Debby Donnelly-Addison, The Boho Baker, “Tart” goes on sale on October 4.

In her latest Lancashire Life column,Debbie said:

'I’ve put together a selection of “mix and match” tart crust and filling recipes, followed by a lengthy chapter of decorative projects (plus traceable templates, to make things a little easier). I chose tarts over cakes because, in the all the years I’ve been teaching and demonstrating at my cake shop, Vanilla Nova Cake Boutique in Southport, I’ve found that so many attendees want to explore their artistic side but find the structural side of baking off-putting'.

'With cake, you must bake, perfectly fill, coat, and ice it, before you get to the fun part. Tarts, on the other hand, can be made with no heat if you wish, and provide a flat, blank canvas, ready to decorate. Every recipe in the book uses the same tin, meaning no extra expense or cramped cupboards. I’ve made everything as easy as possible. Here are three of my favourite recipes from the book for you to try'.