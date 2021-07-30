Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Recipes

Easy ice cream recipes to make at home

Author Picture Icon

Helen Stiles

Published: 2:13 PM July 30, 2021   
Summer berry milk lolly - with your choice of summer fruits

Summer berry milk lolly - with your choice of summer fruits - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Summer Berry and Milk Ice Lolly 

Last year, Oli Wadham and Jake White, the dynamic duo behind Pastore Pasta, worked with Hollis Mead  Organic Dairy Farm in West Dorset to create some recipes using their organic milk including this Summer Berry & Milk Ice Lolly. Use your favourite summer fruits, they suggest gooseberries, raspberries and strawberries.  

Makes 6 lollies

100g condensed milk  

200g Hollis Mead organic milk  

1tsp honey 

100g cream 

150g summer fruits of your choice

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 Find your inner wild in the woods
  3. 3 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  1. 4 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  2. 5 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  3. 6 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 A guide to moving to Somerset
  5. 8 Gardoolet: WIN this summer's best garden game
  6. 9 13 of the best afternoon teas to try in Cornwall
  7. 10 Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins

Method: Blend the fruits to make a puree. Combine the remaining ingredients and ensure that the honey dissolves. Before pouring into the ice lolly moulds, pour the puree into the centre of the milk mixture and drag a spoon from the centre outwards, a few times, to create a marbled effect with the fruit puree. Split the mix evenly between the lolly mould and freeze. 

Gill Meller in his Dorset garden

Gill Meller in his Dorset garden - Credit: Andrew Montgomery

This next recipe comes from Gill Meller’s book Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower: How to cook with vegetables and other plants (published in 2020 by Quadrille). Dorset born and bred, Gill is a chef, food writer, author, food stylist, and cookery teacher. He lives near Lyme Regis with his family and has been part of the River Cottage team for over a decade, regularly appearing on the Channel 4 River Cottage TV series, working closely with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Find out more about Gill at gillmeller.com and on Insta and Twitter 

Blackcurrant ripple goat's milk sorbet from Dorset chef and food writer Gill Meller 

Blackcurrant ripple goat's milk sorbet from Dorset chef and food writer Gill Meller - Credit: Andrew Montgomery

Blackcurrant Ripple Goat's Milk Sorbet

Blackcurrants are the tannin blood of July; wild and sour things, broken by the bridle of sugar and heat. The blackcurrant is a complex yet reassuring fruit and perfect with the youth-like flavour of milk. Fresh goat’s milk, which I’m using here, makes a wonderful sorbet. I like to add a little goat’s yoghurt too, because I like the zing. Honey alone sweetens the sorbet itself and I add thyme because it feels so right. The blackcurrant gets rippled through the churned sorbet, just before it goes into the freezer, which creates this amazing contrast of flavours. 

Serves 4–6 

500ml goat’s milk  

100G runny honey  

2 thyme sprigs  

small pinch of fine sea salt  

250ml goat’s milk yoghurt  

For the compote  

200g blackcurrants   

50g unrefined caster sugar 

Method: First, make the compote. Place the blackcurrants in a pan with the sugar and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook for 1–2 minutes over a low heat. You’re looking for a very lightly cooked compote with a little sharpness. Allow the compote to cool, then transfer to the fridge to chill. 

Make the sorbet base. Pour the goat’s milk into a clean pan and add the honey, thyme sprigs and salt. Warm the milk until the honey has dissolved, then remove from the heat, transfer to a bowl and allow to cool. Remove the thyme sprigs and stir in the yoghurt. 

Churn the sorbet base in an ice-cream machine until soft-set, then transfer to a tub and stir through the chilled compote. Place the tub in the freezer, until needed. (You may need to churn the sorbet in two batches, using half the compote each time.)  Remove the sorbet from the freezer at least 25 minutes before you intend to serve it. Scoop the sorbet out with a hot scoop or spoon and serve in bowls or cones 

Find out what's cooking in Lesley Waters' Dorset kitchen in this summer podcast

Our final recipe, from food writer Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, takes a classic English tart and turns it into a lolly, though with its alcohol content this is one for the adults! Leave the booze out if you want to make this for younger lolly lickers. Look out for Dorset Cherry Juice from Cherry Picked Hamper in local farm shops.

Bakewell tart lollies by Charlotte Smith -Jarvis. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bakewell tart lollies - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Bakewell Tart Lollies 

Makes 8 lollies

For the top:  

60g caster sugar  

1tsp vanilla extract  

1/2tsp almond extract  

2 egg yolks  

150ml double cream  

150ml milk  

2tbsps finely chopped, seeded fresh cherries (or tinned)  

For the base:  

300ml cherry juice  

2tbsps Kirsch  

Method: Mix together the egg yolks, extracts and sugar. Warm the milk and cream in a pan. Add to the egg yolk mix gradually. Pour into lolly moulds. Sprinkle over the cherries. Pop in the freezer for a couple of hours.  

Combine the cherry juice and Kirsch and add equally to each mould. Place on the tops and push through the lolly sticks. Freeze for about three to four hours. Dip in warm water for a few seconds to help them release. 

SUBSCRIBE: To Dorset Magazine app for the very best of food and drink, walking, history, lifestyle and more. 

Dorset Magazine
Food and Drink
Dorset

Don't Miss

The Glasson branch of the Lancaster Canal

Lancashire Life

10 great circular walks in Lancashire

Lancashire Life

Logo Icon
Catrigg Force by John Wood

Yorkshire Life

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Logo Icon
A fair ground ride where people sit in hanging chairs and whirl in a circle

Devon Life

15 festivals and shows happening this summer in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Pickmere

Cheshire Life

10 great circular walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus