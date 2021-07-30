Published: 2:13 PM July 30, 2021

Summer Berry and Milk Ice Lolly

Last year, Oli Wadham and Jake White, the dynamic duo behind Pastore Pasta, worked with Hollis Mead Organic Dairy Farm in West Dorset to create some recipes using their organic milk including this Summer Berry & Milk Ice Lolly. Use your favourite summer fruits, they suggest gooseberries, raspberries and strawberries.

Makes 6 lollies

100g condensed milk

200g Hollis Mead organic milk

1tsp honey

100g cream

150g summer fruits of your choice

Method: Blend the fruits to make a puree. Combine the remaining ingredients and ensure that the honey dissolves. Before pouring into the ice lolly moulds, pour the puree into the centre of the milk mixture and drag a spoon from the centre outwards, a few times, to create a marbled effect with the fruit puree. Split the mix evenly between the lolly mould and freeze.

Gill Meller in his Dorset garden - Credit: Andrew Montgomery

This next recipe comes from Gill Meller’s book Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower: How to cook with vegetables and other plants (published in 2020 by Quadrille). Dorset born and bred, Gill is a chef, food writer, author, food stylist, and cookery teacher. He lives near Lyme Regis with his family and has been part of the River Cottage team for over a decade, regularly appearing on the Channel 4 River Cottage TV series, working closely with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Blackcurrant ripple goat's milk sorbet from Dorset chef and food writer Gill Meller - Credit: Andrew Montgomery

Blackcurrant Ripple Goat's Milk Sorbet

Blackcurrants are the tannin blood of July; wild and sour things, broken by the bridle of sugar and heat. The blackcurrant is a complex yet reassuring fruit and perfect with the youth-like flavour of milk. Fresh goat’s milk, which I’m using here, makes a wonderful sorbet. I like to add a little goat’s yoghurt too, because I like the zing. Honey alone sweetens the sorbet itself and I add thyme because it feels so right. The blackcurrant gets rippled through the churned sorbet, just before it goes into the freezer, which creates this amazing contrast of flavours.

Serves 4–6

500ml goat’s milk

100G runny honey

2 thyme sprigs

small pinch of fine sea salt

250ml goat’s milk yoghurt

For the compote

200g blackcurrants

50g unrefined caster sugar

Method: First, make the compote. Place the blackcurrants in a pan with the sugar and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook for 1–2 minutes over a low heat. You’re looking for a very lightly cooked compote with a little sharpness. Allow the compote to cool, then transfer to the fridge to chill.

Make the sorbet base. Pour the goat’s milk into a clean pan and add the honey, thyme sprigs and salt. Warm the milk until the honey has dissolved, then remove from the heat, transfer to a bowl and allow to cool. Remove the thyme sprigs and stir in the yoghurt.

Churn the sorbet base in an ice-cream machine until soft-set, then transfer to a tub and stir through the chilled compote. Place the tub in the freezer, until needed. (You may need to churn the sorbet in two batches, using half the compote each time.) Remove the sorbet from the freezer at least 25 minutes before you intend to serve it. Scoop the sorbet out with a hot scoop or spoon and serve in bowls or cones

Our final recipe, from food writer Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, takes a classic English tart and turns it into a lolly, though with its alcohol content this is one for the adults! Leave the booze out if you want to make this for younger lolly lickers. Look out for Dorset Cherry Juice from Cherry Picked Hamper in local farm shops.

Bakewell tart lollies - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Bakewell Tart Lollies

Makes 8 lollies

For the top:

60g caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

1/2tsp almond extract

2 egg yolks

150ml double cream

150ml milk

2tbsps finely chopped, seeded fresh cherries (or tinned)

For the base:

300ml cherry juice

2tbsps Kirsch

Method: Mix together the egg yolks, extracts and sugar. Warm the milk and cream in a pan. Add to the egg yolk mix gradually. Pour into lolly moulds. Sprinkle over the cherries. Pop in the freezer for a couple of hours.

Combine the cherry juice and Kirsch and add equally to each mould. Place on the tops and push through the lolly sticks. Freeze for about three to four hours. Dip in warm water for a few seconds to help them release.

