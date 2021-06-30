Recipe: Euro 2020 football-themed cocktails

Published: 10:57 AM June 30, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM June 30, 2021

To mark England getting through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, Exmoor's Wicked Wolf Gin has come up with some footie-themed cocktails for you to try.

The Wicked Highball

Ingredients

25ml Wicked Wolf Gin

25ml brandy

25ml sweet vermouth

Ginger ale or soda water

Twist of lemon peel

Method

In a highball glass pour gin, brandy, and sweet vermouth into a highball glass over ice cubes. Fill with soda water or ginger ale. Add the twist of lemon peel, stir, and serve.





Clinical finish Martini

Ingredients

60ml Wicked Wolf Gin

20 ml vodka

15 ml Lillet Blanc

Lemon twist to garnish

Method

Pour the gin, vodka and Lillet Blanc into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, then strain into a martini glass and garnish with twist of lemon.

