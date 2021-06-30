Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Recipe: Euro 2020 football-themed cocktails

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 10:57 AM June 30, 2021    Updated: 2:22 PM June 30, 2021
Handcrafted Exmoor gin Wicked Wolf.

To mark England getting through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, Exmoor's Wicked Wolf Gin has come up with some footie-themed cocktails for you to try.

The Wicked Highball

Ingredients

  • 25ml Wicked Wolf Gin
  • 25ml brandy
  • 25ml sweet vermouth
  • Ginger ale or soda water
  • Twist of lemon peel

Method

  1. In a highball glass pour gin, brandy, and sweet vermouth into a highball glass over ice cubes.
  2. Fill with soda water or ginger ale.
  3. Add the twist of lemon peel, stir, and serve.


Clinical finish Martini

Ingredients

  • 60ml Wicked Wolf Gin
  • 20 ml vodka
  • 15 ml Lillet Blanc
  • Lemon twist to garnish

Method

  1. Pour the gin, vodka and Lillet Blanc into a cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Shake well, then strain into a martini glass and garnish with twist of lemon.

Somerset Life
Recipes
Somerset News
Exmoor News

