Recipe: Euro 2020 football-themed cocktails
Published: 10:57 AM June 30, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM June 30, 2021
- Credit: Archant
To mark England getting through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, Exmoor's Wicked Wolf Gin has come up with some footie-themed cocktails for you to try.
The Wicked Highball
Ingredients
- 25ml Wicked Wolf Gin
- 25ml brandy
- 25ml sweet vermouth
- Ginger ale or soda water
- Twist of lemon peel
Method
- In a highball glass pour gin, brandy, and sweet vermouth into a highball glass over ice cubes.
- Fill with soda water or ginger ale.
- Add the twist of lemon peel, stir, and serve.
Clinical finish Martini
Most Read
- 1 Win a 2-night hotel stay in Central London with the Doyle Collection
- 2 WIN a holiday to the Isles of Scilly worth £1000
- 3 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 4 Win tickets to see 'Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt'
- 5 Five of the best Peak District villages to visit
- 6 Win a unique Peak District Walk book gift box with great map books and photography
- 7 10 of the best beaches for swimming in Devon
- 8 WIN a stay at Hornington Manor's new shepherd huts
- 9 WIN £500 worth of preloved designer clothes
- 10 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
Ingredients
- 60ml Wicked Wolf Gin
- 20 ml vodka
- 15 ml Lillet Blanc
- Lemon twist to garnish
Method
- Pour the gin, vodka and Lillet Blanc into a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake well, then strain into a martini glass and garnish with twist of lemon.
For more great recipes subscribe here.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus