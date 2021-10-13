Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
3 gin cocktail recipes from Essex's The Only Way Is Gin

Hannah Gildart

Published: 4:16 PM October 13, 2021   
The Only Way is Gin and Tonic

The Only Way is Gin and Tonic - Credit: Belinda Grant Photography

Essex gin producer Nikki Mendes shares three cocktail recipes that will flush your cheeks and warm you up this autumn. 

Nikki Mendes of The Only Way Is Gin

Nikki Mendes of The Only Way Is Gin - Credit: Belinda Grant Photography

Nikki Mendes, founder of The Only Way Is Gin, set out to create a gin that shouts proudly about where it’s from.

‘The name is always greeted with a smile,’ she says. ‘It’s not about stereotypes; it’s about being recognised as coming from Essex and being proud of that fact.’

The gin is handcrafted using traditional methods, a contrast to its modern branding.

Not only premium in taste, the gins are also created to celebrate the beauty of the local landscape.

In the Signature Gin, Essex’s county flower, the poppy, provides seeds, which combine perfectly with eight other botanicals.  

Nikki is keen to create more than just a drink, she wants to offer a whole gin experience.

She says, ‘When fully open, the Chelmsford premises will house a distillery, shop and gin school.’ 

Here, Nikki shares three gin cocktail recipes you’ll love.

The Only Way Is Gin and Tonic 

Ingredients  

50ml The Only Way Is Gin 

150ml premium tonic 

Pink grapefruit 

Rosemary 

Method 

Add ice to a copa glass and pour in the gin. Add the 150ml of tonic water, garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary. Stir and enjoy. 

Classic negroni cocktail

Classic negroni cocktail - Credit: Belinda Grant Photography

Classic Negroni 

Ingredients 

50ml The Only Way Is Gin 

50ml Campari 

50ml sweet vermouth 

Orange 

Method 

In a mixing glass, give all three ingredients a few quick turns over ice until blended. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice block or cubes and garnish with an orange twist or slice. 

Bramble cocktail with gin

Bramble cocktail - Credit: Belinda Grant Photography

Bramble Cocktail  

Ingredients 

50ml The Only Way Is Gin 

20ml lemon juice 

20ml raspberry syrup 

1x egg white 

Raspberries to garnish 

Method 

Shake all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker without ice for 30 seconds. Add ice and shake again to chill. Double strain into a chilled glass and garnish.  

 theonlywayisgin.co.uk

Essex Life
Essex

