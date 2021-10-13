3 gin cocktail recipes from Essex's The Only Way Is Gin
- Credit: Belinda Grant Photography
Essex gin producer Nikki Mendes shares three cocktail recipes that will flush your cheeks and warm you up this autumn.
Nikki Mendes, founder of The Only Way Is Gin, set out to create a gin that shouts proudly about where it’s from.
‘The name is always greeted with a smile,’ she says. ‘It’s not about stereotypes; it’s about being recognised as coming from Essex and being proud of that fact.’
The gin is handcrafted using traditional methods, a contrast to its modern branding.
Not only premium in taste, the gins are also created to celebrate the beauty of the local landscape.
In the Signature Gin, Essex’s county flower, the poppy, provides seeds, which combine perfectly with eight other botanicals.
Nikki is keen to create more than just a drink, she wants to offer a whole gin experience.
She says, ‘When fully open, the Chelmsford premises will house a distillery, shop and gin school.’
Here, Nikki shares three gin cocktail recipes you’ll love.
The Only Way Is Gin and Tonic
Ingredients
50ml The Only Way Is Gin
150ml premium tonic
Pink grapefruit
Rosemary
Method
Add ice to a copa glass and pour in the gin. Add the 150ml of tonic water, garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary. Stir and enjoy.
Classic Negroni
Ingredients
50ml The Only Way Is Gin
50ml Campari
50ml sweet vermouth
Orange
Method
In a mixing glass, give all three ingredients a few quick turns over ice until blended. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice block or cubes and garnish with an orange twist or slice.
Bramble Cocktail
Ingredients
50ml The Only Way Is Gin
20ml lemon juice
20ml raspberry syrup
1x egg white
Raspberries to garnish
Method
Shake all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker without ice for 30 seconds. Add ice and shake again to chill. Double strain into a chilled glass and garnish.