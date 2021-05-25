Published: 3:44 PM May 25, 2021

What better way to spend an evening than re-creating some of your favourite cocktail venue’s fantastic tipples?

Over the past few years, cocktails have moved from being a holiday or birthday treat to an evening - or even lunchtime - staple. Across Surrey, we have a growing number of dedicated cocktail bars such as KOMO in Guildford, boasting a wealth of tempting mixes, many making good use of local flavours and favourites such as Silent Pool Gin, not to mention the Ivy chain, which all serve up a great variety of cocktails from the venues in Cobham, Guildford and Richmond.

However, should you fancy re-creating some mixology in your own home, then why not try one of our favourites from some of Surrey’s most popular cocktail spots.

Castle Inn, Farnham: Prosecco Mojito

Ingredients (Serves 1)

45ml Havana Club golden rum

25ml homemade sugar syrup

10 sprigs of fresh mint leaves

1 fresh lime (cut into wedges)

Ice

60ml-100ml dry prosecco/sparkling wine (Glass size dependent)

Home-made sugar syrup (to be made at least one hour in advance)

115g white sugar

115g brown sugar

230ml water

Method for sugar syrup

Add 230ml of water into a pan and bring to a boil. Add 115g of white sugar and 115g of brown sugar to the boiling water and stir until dissolved. Take the pan off the heat and let it cool slightly. Leave for at least one hour before serving. Store in an airtight container for 7-10 days in the fridge.

Serve in a well-chilled large red wine glass or gin goblet and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and a lime wedge.

Prosecco Mojito Method

Add 4 fresh lime wedges into the bottom of the well-chilled glass (do not squeeze lime into the glass) Take 8 mint leaves and clap them together in your hands before adding to the glass. Add 25ml of your homemade sugar syrup to the glass and muddle the ingredients together using a muddler tool (to muddle means to ‘press the ingredients together inside the glass with a muddler). Not too hard, you want to infuse the sugar syrup, lime juice and mint oils together to get maximum flavour. Next, add 45ml of Havana Club golden rum and churn (stir) the ingredients together. Add lots of ice (or crushed ice) and top up with the chilled prosecco. Churn again and then taste test. To finish, garnish with a lime wedge and a healthy sprig of fresh mint (don’t forget to give the Mint a good smack)

Maker’s top tip:

Castle Inn, general manager Barry Twaddle says: ‘Clapping the mint warms it up slightly and starts to extract the oils and fragrance before you use it. If you want to mix it up, try basil, rosemary or sage leaves instead; just make sure to smack/ clap them to bring out the essential oils and flavours.’

The delightfully sparkling Honey and Sage with a Greyfriars Twist - Credit: Greyfriars Vineyard

Honey and Sage with a Greyfriars Twist

This delightful sparkling wine cocktail uses local fizz from the Surrey Life award-winning Greyfriars Vineyard, which is situated on a lovely spot on the Hogs Back between Guildford and Farnham

Ingredients

Greyfriars Non-Vintage Sparkling Cuvée

Somerset Cider Brandy (optional)

Greyfriars Honey

900g blackberries

10 sage leaves

This is a two-step recipe to achieve utter deliciousness

Method for syrup

To prepare the syrup, mix a generous dollop of Greyfriars Honey with 500ml water in a saucepan over medium heat, stir. As it begins to boil, turn off the heat and add the blackberries and sage leaves. Stir until combined. Once cool, pour the mixture into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any seeds.

Method for the cocktail

Pour a couple of tablespoons of simple syrup into a sparkling wine glass and top up with Greyfriars NV Cuvée. For an extra special cocktail, use a touch of English brandy such as that produced by Somerset Cider Brandy.

A deliciously fruity Apricot Mojito by Nutfield Priory & Spa - Credit: Nutfield Priory & Spa

Nutfield Priory & Spa's Apricot & Strawberry Mojito

Prepared by Sander Kotsar, restaurant and bars manager at the popular venue based just outside Redhill.

Ingredients

50ml Havana Club Añejo 3 rum 75ml apricot purée 15ml lime juice 8 mint leaves 3 strawberries For top up Fever Tree Premium Lemonade

Method

Muddle the lime juice, apricot purée, mint and 2 sliced strawberries in a high ball glass. Fill up the glass with crushed ice and pour over the rum, stirring with a long-handled spoon. Top up with Fever Tree lemonade, garnish with strawberries and serve.

