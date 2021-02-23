Recipe: Make our peanut caramel poke cake

Published: 12:26 PM February 23, 2021

Poke cakes have been around for a while but recently have seen a resurgence. What is a poke cake, I hear you ask? Basically it’s a tray bake with holes poked all over, into which pools of filling (be that caramel, mousse, buttercream or even cheesecake filling) are poured. When you cut into the sponge, the layers are revealed. This one pairs a dark chocolate sponge with salty peanut caramel and a milk chocolate topping. It is simply scrumdiddlyumptious and you can freeze leftover slices easily.

Peanut caramel poke cake

(serves 8-10)

Ingredients

For the base:

175g unsalted butter

100g caster sugar

75g brown sugar

3 large eggs

115g plain flour

60g cocoa powder

2tbsps milk

2tsps baking powder

For the filling:

1 tin sweetened condensed milk

100ml double cream

100g smooth peanut butter

For the topping:

300g milk chocolate

150ml double cream

To finish – 2tbsps crushed salted peanuts, 2 Crunchie bars or a large handful honeycomb, crushed

Method

Grease a 20cm x 30cm deep baking dish. Set the oven to 170C.

Whisk the butter and sugars for the cake until smooth.

Add the eggs one by one.

Sift in the flour, cocoa and baking powder and combine.

Add the milk to loosen and whisk until thick.

Spoon into your dish. Bake for 25 minutes. Allow to cool.

While the cake is cooking make the filling.

Pour the condensed milk into a pan and simmer on a low heat, stirring constantly until thick like custard.

Add the cream and peanut butter and cook on low for five minutes.

Poke holes all over the cake with a wooden spoon and pour over the warm filling. Allow to set.

Melt the chocolate and cream for the topping together and pour over.

Crumble over the peanuts and Crunchies and allow to set completely.