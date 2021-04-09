3 perfect gin recipes - made in Yorkshire
kathryn Armstrong
- Credit: Otterbeck Distillery
Need some gin-spiration for a garden gathering this weekend ? The folks at Otterbeck Distillery near Skipton share some sparkling recipes using their Cotton Gin
G&T:
50ml Cotton Gin
Premium Indian tonic water
Method: Add the sin to a large glass (we recommend a stemless copa) 4/5ths full of cubed ice. Top with premium tonic water and gently stir.
Garnish with lemon peel twirl and sprig of rosemary.
*To make clear ice, use pre boiled water.
** For the best experience keep both the gin and tonic in the fridge.
Cotton Martini (Dry):
50ml Cotton Gin
10ml dry vermouth
1 dash orange bitter
Method - Stir all ingredients together over ice. Pour in to a chilled martini glass/coupette.
Garnish – lemon peel twist
Rosemary Gin Fizz:
50ml Cotton Gin
25ml lemon juice
25ml rosemary and honey syrup
25ml apple juice (optional)
Soda water
Method: Shake all ingredients (except soda water) in a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a hi-ball glass full of ice and top with soda water.
Garnish: Rosemary sprig and lemon peel twist.
To make the Rosemary and Honey Syrup:
Gently heat 50ml of runny honey, 50ml water and 5 rosemary sprigs over a low heat for around 15 mins (Do not let it boil!)