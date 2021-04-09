Published: 8:15 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 9:29 AM April 9, 2021

Need some gin-spiration for a garden gathering this weekend ? The folks at Otterbeck Distillery near Skipton share some sparkling recipes using their Cotton Gin

G&T:

50ml Cotton Gin

Premium Indian tonic water

Method: Add the sin to a large glass (we recommend a stemless copa) 4/5ths full of cubed ice. Top with premium tonic water and gently stir.

Garnish with lemon peel twirl and sprig of rosemary.

*To make clear ice, use pre boiled water.

** For the best experience keep both the gin and tonic in the fridge.

SUBSCRIBE: Yorkshire's food and drink news

A classic martini - Credit: Otterbeck Distillery

Cotton Martini (Dry):

50ml Cotton Gin

10ml dry vermouth

1 dash orange bitter

Method - Stir all ingredients together over ice. Pour in to a chilled martini glass/coupette.

Garnish – lemon peel twist

READ: Distillery and brewery tours in Yorkshire

Rosemary gin fizz - Credit: Otterbeck Distillery

Rosemary Gin Fizz:

50ml Cotton Gin

25ml lemon juice

25ml rosemary and honey syrup

25ml apple juice (optional)

Soda water

Method: Shake all ingredients (except soda water) in a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a hi-ball glass full of ice and top with soda water.

Garnish: Rosemary sprig and lemon peel twist.

To make the Rosemary and Honey Syrup:

Gently heat 50ml of runny honey, 50ml water and 5 rosemary sprigs over a low heat for around 15 mins (Do not let it boil!)

Otterbeckdistillery.co.uk