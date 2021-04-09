Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
3 perfect gin recipes - made in Yorkshire

kathryn Armstrong

Published: 8:15 AM April 9, 2021    Updated: 9:29 AM April 9, 2021
G&T - the ultimate summer social sip - in a glass with lemon and ice

G&T - the ultimate summer social sip - Credit: Otterbeck Distillery

Need some gin-spiration for a garden gathering this weekend ? The folks at Otterbeck Distillery near Skipton share some sparkling recipes using their Cotton Gin

G&T: 

50ml Cotton Gin 

Premium Indian tonic water  

Method:  Add the sin to a large glass (we recommend a stemless copa) 4/5ths full of cubed ice. Top with premium tonic water and gently stir.   

Garnish with lemon peel twirl and sprig of rosemary. 

*To make clear ice, use pre boiled water. 

** For the best experience keep both the gin and tonic in the fridge. 

Martini in traditional glasswith lemon

A classic martini - Credit: Otterbeck Distillery

Cotton Martini (Dry): 

50ml Cotton Gin 

10ml dry vermouth 

1 dash orange bitter 

Method - Stir all ingredients together over ice.  Pour in to a chilled martini glass/coupette. 

Garnish – lemon peel twist 

Rosemary gin fizz garnished with sprigs of rosemary

Rosemary gin fizz - Credit: Otterbeck Distillery

Rosemary Gin Fizz: 

50ml Cotton Gin 

25ml lemon juice 

25ml rosemary and honey syrup 

25ml apple juice (optional) 

Soda water 

Method:  Shake all ingredients (except soda water) in a shaker filled with ice.  Strain into a hi-ball glass full of ice and top with soda water. 

Garnish: Rosemary sprig and lemon peel twist. 

To make the Rosemary and Honey Syrup: 

Gently heat 50ml of runny honey, 50ml water and 5 rosemary sprigs over a low heat for around 15 mins (Do not let it boil!) 

Otterbeckdistillery.co.uk 

