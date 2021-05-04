Published: 1:55 PM May 4, 2021

The kitchen team at Wivenhoe House share their recipe for a simple, elegant dessert.



Ingredients

(Serves 12 to 16)

750g cream cheese

250g whipping cream

35g plain flour

190g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

5 whole eggs

250g digestive biscuits

125 to 150g melted unsalted butter

For the berry compote

1kg mixed berries

150g caster sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1 vanilla pod (split with seeds scraped out)



Method

Set your oven to 170C, then line a 28cm tin with baking paper on the bottom.

Next crush the biscuits and stir in the melted butter until it resembles a wet sand consistency. Press into the lined tin until all the bottom is covered. Using a wet tablespoon, press it down. Now put the cream cheese, vanilla and sugar in a mixing bowl. Beat these ingredients together until smooth.

Slowly add the cream and eggs until everything is incorporated. Now you can also mix in the flour.

Finally pass the mix through a sieve into your prepped tin.

Cook at 170C for 10 minutes, then turn down your oven to 120C for 45 minutes or until just set.

Leave to cool outside of the fridge for an hour and then place in the fridge for a couple of hours until it’s completely cold.

Now turn your attention to your berry compote. Place all the ingredients in a heavy based pan, adding approximately 100ml of water. Bring to the boil then simmer for 3 to 4 minutes. Cool and refrigerate. This will keep for up to three days.

To serve, cut the cold cheesecake into 12 to 16 slices and serve with a small spoonful of compote which you can swipe across the plate if you want to look a little more arty in your presentation. Alternatively, you can add droplets of the compote around the slice, which also looks good.

Oliver Brown, general manager of Wivenhoe House is looking forward to welcoming guests back to the restaurant and hotel when restrictions allow.

'All we can hope at this stage is that on June 21, restrictions get lifted fully and that we all experience a beautiful summer so we can enjoy eating outside between now and May 17,’ he says.



The hotel has been working hard to make al fresco dining even more inviting by expanding the terrace area, which will also have a marquee.

‘This year we have invested in something which feels more permanent with a wooden floor base, nice lighting and heating. There are also uncovered areas in the grounds, under the trees or our new wing of the hotel which has an overhang too. Lastly, we have our wooden gazebo in the sunken lawn with heating and pretty lighting.’

'Until May 17 we are open from Thursday to Sunday (and the May Bank Holidays) from noon to 8pm for dining. We will be offering a seasonal menu which changes weekly, for just £17.50 for three courses.'