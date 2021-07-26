Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Recipe: Easy ice-cream

Yeo Valley

Published: 1:16 PM July 26, 2021   
Yeo Valley is a name known across the globe, but this organic producer calls Somerset home. Who better than to give our readers this lovely cooling ice-cream summer recipe for beginners?

No-churn pina-colada ice-cream

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 300g leftover pineapple
  • 200g Yeo Valley organic Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 100g desiccated coconut
  • 100g coconut cream
  • 2x lime juice & zest
  • 227ml Yeo Valley Organic double cream


Method

  1. Start by slicing your pineapple into 1cm rings.
  2. Add to a very hot, dry frying or griddle pan to char. Once there is colour, turn to do the other side.
  3. Add half the pineapple to a blender along with the honey, desiccated & creamed coconut, lime juice and zest & half the yogurt. Blend until smooth.
  4. Whip the cream until you have stiff peaks. Fold in the remaining yogurt and blended mixture.
  5. Roughly chop the remaining pineapple and mix through.
  6. Add to your moulds & freeze for four hours. You can be creative with your moulds – we used individual ones & popped in a spoon to make it a lolly. You could also use a loaf tin and slice portions to serve. Decorate with lime zest to serve or enjoy straight up.

To see more great food recipes buy this month's edition of Somerset Life - which is a food and drink special.



