Recipe: Easy ice-cream
Yeo Valley
Published: 1:16 PM July 26, 2021
- Credit: Yeo Valley
Yeo Valley is a name known across the globe, but this organic producer calls Somerset home. Who better than to give our readers this lovely cooling ice-cream summer recipe for beginners?
No-churn pina-colada ice-cream
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 300g leftover pineapple
- 200g Yeo Valley organic Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp honey
- 100g desiccated coconut
- 100g coconut cream
- 2x lime juice & zest
- 227ml Yeo Valley Organic double cream
READ MORE: Cruising is back in spectacular style
Method
- Start by slicing your pineapple into 1cm rings.
- Add to a very hot, dry frying or griddle pan to char. Once there is colour, turn to do the other side.
- Add half the pineapple to a blender along with the honey, desiccated & creamed coconut, lime juice and zest & half the yogurt. Blend until smooth.
- Whip the cream until you have stiff peaks. Fold in the remaining yogurt and blended mixture.
- Roughly chop the remaining pineapple and mix through.
- Add to your moulds & freeze for four hours. You can be creative with your moulds – we used individual ones & popped in a spoon to make it a lolly. You could also use a loaf tin and slice portions to serve. Decorate with lime zest to serve or enjoy straight up.
To see more great food recipes buy this month's edition of Somerset Life - which is a food and drink special. Subscribe here.
Most Read
- 1 Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins
- 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 3 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
- 4 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
- 5 Win a G&H Spirits gin set with Sussex Life
- 6 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
- 7 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 8 Win a three nights stay at Nydsley Hall in Pateley Bridge
- 9 Afternoon tea in Kent: 15 of the best tearooms
- 10 Win Castle Howard Prom Tickets & a VIP Hamper
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus