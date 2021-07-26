Published: 1:16 PM July 26, 2021

The perfect recipe for the school summer holidays - Credit: Yeo Valley

Yeo Valley is a name known across the globe, but this organic producer calls Somerset home. Who better than to give our readers this lovely cooling ice-cream summer recipe for beginners?

No-churn pina-colada ice-cream

Serves 4

Ingredients

300g leftover pineapple

200g Yeo Valley organic Greek yogurt

1 tbsp honey

100g desiccated coconut

100g coconut cream

2x lime juice & zest

227ml Yeo Valley Organic double cream





Method

Start by slicing your pineapple into 1cm rings. Add to a very hot, dry frying or griddle pan to char. Once there is colour, turn to do the other side. Add half the pineapple to a blender along with the honey, desiccated & creamed coconut, lime juice and zest & half the yogurt. Blend until smooth. Whip the cream until you have stiff peaks. Fold in the remaining yogurt and blended mixture. Roughly chop the remaining pineapple and mix through. Add to your moulds & freeze for four hours. You can be creative with your moulds – we used individual ones & popped in a spoon to make it a lolly. You could also use a loaf tin and slice portions to serve. Decorate with lime zest to serve or enjoy straight up.

