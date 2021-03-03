Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Recipes

Mother's Day Brunch recipes - Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon, Rose and Pistachio Madeleines and Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail

person

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 3:54 PM March 3, 2021   
Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon, Rose and Pistachio Madeleines and Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail

Mother's Day Brunch - Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon, Rose and Pistachio Madeleines and Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail - Credit: Booths

Make something special For Mum with these Mother's Day brunch recipes from Booths 

Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon

Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon - Credit: Booths

HASH BROWN CUPS WITH SMOKED SALMON

Makes: 6 Prep time: 10 Minutes Cooks: 28 Minutes

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CUPS

1 sweet potato, approx. 250g, peeled and grated

4 spring onions, finely chopped

Most Read

  1. 1 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  2. 2 Lancashire Recipes - Butter Pie
  3. 3 7 places for the perfect picnic in Dorset
  1. 4 Adventure Cinema announces Essex locations for alfresco summer screenings
  2. 5 Afternoon tea deliveries in the Cotswolds
  3. 6 Blossom varieties to spot while out walking this spring
  4. 7 From The Dig to Harry Potter - 5 films shot in Suffolk
  5. 8 Afternoon tea deliveries in Norfolk
  6. 9 12 beautiful photographs of daffodils in Yorkshire
  7. 10 Win a signed limited edition print by Fiona Odle

25g plain flour

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 egg, beaten

1 tbsp chives, chopped

½ tbsp olive oil

A little olive oil to grease

TO SERVE

6 small eggs

150g smoked salmon

1 avocado, peeled, stone removed and sliced

4 tbsp hollandaise sauce

1 tsp chives, chopped

METHOD

1 Pre-heat the oven to 180°C (fan) / 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6.

2 Place the hash brown cup ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

3 Brush a 6 hole muffin tin lightly with olive oil. Divide the sweet potato mix between the holes. Push down the mixture to make a well in the middle and create a cup shape.

4 Bake in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Then remove and crack an egg into each hash brown cup. Return to the oven for 8 minutes.

5 Remove from the oven and use a spatula to remove each hash brown cup.

6 To serve, top with smoked salmon, sliced avocado, a dollop of hollandaise sauce and garnish with chives.

Chef’s Tip: Why not swap the smoked salmon for griddled slices of halloumi cheese.

Rose and Pistachio Madeleines

Rose and Pistachio Madeleines - Credit: Booths

ROSE AND PISTACHIO MADELEINES

Makes: 12 Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the madeleines…

75g caster sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. rose extract

75g self raising flour

75g butter, melted

A little melted butter to grease

To decorate…

100g icing sugar

1 tsp. rose extract

Pink food colouring

1 tbsp. pistachio nuts, finely chopped

METHOD

1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C (fan)/ 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

2. To make the madeleines, whisk the sugar and eggs in a bowl. Add the rose extract, flour and melted butter and mix well.

3. Lightly brush a 12 mould madeleine tin with melted butter. Divide the mix between the madeleine moulds and bake in a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes or until lightly golden in colour.

4. Remove and allow to cool in the tin completely. Once cooled, remove and place on a cooling rack.

5. To decorate, place the icing sugar into a bowl, add one tablespoon of boiling water and mix well. Add the rose extract and a few drops of pink food colouring, mix well.

6. Dip each madeleine into the icing then decorate with chopped pistachio nuts.

7. Allow the icing to set before placing onto a serving platter to enjoy.

Chefs Tip – You can easily change the flavours in this recipe. Swap the rose extract for almond extract and scatter over chopped almonds. For an extra indulgent treat add a drizzle of melted chocolate over the madeleines when decorating.

Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail

Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail - Credit: Booths

SPARKLING ROSÉ AND RASPBERRY COCKTAIL

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 5 minutes Freeze Time: Overnight

INGREDIENTS

For the raspberry ice cubes…

4 raspberries

4 sprigs of mint

To Serve…

800ml sparkling rose

60ml Chambord

METHOD

1. To make the ice cubes, cut each raspberry in half and place 2 halves in each hole of an ice cube tray. Add a sprig of mint and fill with water. Freeze overnight.

2. To serve, pour 15ml (1 tablespoon) of Chambord into 4 champagne flutes. Top each flute with 200ml of sparkling rose and add a raspberry ice cube.

Chefs Tip – When serving this cocktail in the colder months swap the raspberries and mint for blackberries and rosemary and the Chambord for sloe gin.

Lancashire Life
Yorkshire Life
Cheshire Life

Don't Miss

The Trilogy Cairo white gold ring (photo: Fine Jewellery Images)

Essex Life | Win

Win a diamond ring worth £1,000

Essex Life Reporter

Logo Icon
St Catherine's Chruch benefits greatly from the beauty of the surrounding countryside (artwork: Jame

Essex Life

Win a watercolour painting of Gosfield by artist James Merriott

person
Pen-y-ghent in winter

Yorkshire Life

Photography focus: 5 stunning Yorkshire Dales landscapes

Kathryn Armstrong

person
Peanut poke cake

Recipe: Make our peanut caramel poke cake

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus