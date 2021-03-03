Mother's Day Brunch recipes - Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon, Rose and Pistachio Madeleines and Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail
- Credit: Booths
Make something special For Mum with these Mother's Day brunch recipes from Booths
HASH BROWN CUPS WITH SMOKED SALMON
Makes: 6 Prep time: 10 Minutes Cooks: 28 Minutes
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE CUPS
1 sweet potato, approx. 250g, peeled and grated
4 spring onions, finely chopped
25g plain flour
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
1 egg, beaten
1 tbsp chives, chopped
½ tbsp olive oil
A little olive oil to grease
TO SERVE
6 small eggs
150g smoked salmon
1 avocado, peeled, stone removed and sliced
4 tbsp hollandaise sauce
1 tsp chives, chopped
METHOD
1 Pre-heat the oven to 180°C (fan) / 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6.
2 Place the hash brown cup ingredients into a bowl and mix well.
3 Brush a 6 hole muffin tin lightly with olive oil. Divide the sweet potato mix between the holes. Push down the mixture to make a well in the middle and create a cup shape.
4 Bake in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Then remove and crack an egg into each hash brown cup. Return to the oven for 8 minutes.
5 Remove from the oven and use a spatula to remove each hash brown cup.
6 To serve, top with smoked salmon, sliced avocado, a dollop of hollandaise sauce and garnish with chives.
Chef’s Tip: Why not swap the smoked salmon for griddled slices of halloumi cheese.
ROSE AND PISTACHIO MADELEINES
Makes: 12 Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS
For the madeleines…
75g caster sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. rose extract
75g self raising flour
75g butter, melted
A little melted butter to grease
To decorate…
100g icing sugar
1 tsp. rose extract
Pink food colouring
1 tbsp. pistachio nuts, finely chopped
METHOD
1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C (fan)/ 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
2. To make the madeleines, whisk the sugar and eggs in a bowl. Add the rose extract, flour and melted butter and mix well.
3. Lightly brush a 12 mould madeleine tin with melted butter. Divide the mix between the madeleine moulds and bake in a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes or until lightly golden in colour.
4. Remove and allow to cool in the tin completely. Once cooled, remove and place on a cooling rack.
5. To decorate, place the icing sugar into a bowl, add one tablespoon of boiling water and mix well. Add the rose extract and a few drops of pink food colouring, mix well.
6. Dip each madeleine into the icing then decorate with chopped pistachio nuts.
7. Allow the icing to set before placing onto a serving platter to enjoy.
Chefs Tip – You can easily change the flavours in this recipe. Swap the rose extract for almond extract and scatter over chopped almonds. For an extra indulgent treat add a drizzle of melted chocolate over the madeleines when decorating.
SPARKLING ROSÉ AND RASPBERRY COCKTAIL
Serves: 4 Prep Time: 5 minutes Freeze Time: Overnight
INGREDIENTS
For the raspberry ice cubes…
4 raspberries
4 sprigs of mint
To Serve…
800ml sparkling rose
60ml Chambord
METHOD
1. To make the ice cubes, cut each raspberry in half and place 2 halves in each hole of an ice cube tray. Add a sprig of mint and fill with water. Freeze overnight.
2. To serve, pour 15ml (1 tablespoon) of Chambord into 4 champagne flutes. Top each flute with 200ml of sparkling rose and add a raspberry ice cube.
Chefs Tip – When serving this cocktail in the colder months swap the raspberries and mint for blackberries and rosemary and the Chambord for sloe gin.