Mother's Day Brunch recipes - Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon, Rose and Pistachio Madeleines and Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail

Published: 3:54 PM March 3, 2021

Mother's Day Brunch - Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon, Rose and Pistachio Madeleines and Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail - Credit: Booths

Make something special For Mum with these Mother's Day brunch recipes from Booths

Hash Brown Cups with Smoked Salmon - Credit: Booths

HASH BROWN CUPS WITH SMOKED SALMON

Makes: 6 Prep time: 10 Minutes Cooks: 28 Minutes

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CUPS

1 sweet potato, approx. 250g, peeled and grated

4 spring onions, finely chopped

25g plain flour

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 egg, beaten

1 tbsp chives, chopped

½ tbsp olive oil

A little olive oil to grease

TO SERVE

6 small eggs

150g smoked salmon

1 avocado, peeled, stone removed and sliced

4 tbsp hollandaise sauce

1 tsp chives, chopped

METHOD

1 Pre-heat the oven to 180°C (fan) / 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6.

2 Place the hash brown cup ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

3 Brush a 6 hole muffin tin lightly with olive oil. Divide the sweet potato mix between the holes. Push down the mixture to make a well in the middle and create a cup shape.

4 Bake in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Then remove and crack an egg into each hash brown cup. Return to the oven for 8 minutes.

5 Remove from the oven and use a spatula to remove each hash brown cup.

6 To serve, top with smoked salmon, sliced avocado, a dollop of hollandaise sauce and garnish with chives.

Chef’s Tip: Why not swap the smoked salmon for griddled slices of halloumi cheese.

Rose and Pistachio Madeleines - Credit: Booths

ROSE AND PISTACHIO MADELEINES

Makes: 12 Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the madeleines…

75g caster sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. rose extract

75g self raising flour

75g butter, melted

A little melted butter to grease

To decorate…

100g icing sugar

1 tsp. rose extract

Pink food colouring

1 tbsp. pistachio nuts, finely chopped

METHOD

1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C (fan)/ 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

2. To make the madeleines, whisk the sugar and eggs in a bowl. Add the rose extract, flour and melted butter and mix well.

3. Lightly brush a 12 mould madeleine tin with melted butter. Divide the mix between the madeleine moulds and bake in a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes or until lightly golden in colour.

4. Remove and allow to cool in the tin completely. Once cooled, remove and place on a cooling rack.

5. To decorate, place the icing sugar into a bowl, add one tablespoon of boiling water and mix well. Add the rose extract and a few drops of pink food colouring, mix well.

6. Dip each madeleine into the icing then decorate with chopped pistachio nuts.

7. Allow the icing to set before placing onto a serving platter to enjoy.

Chefs Tip – You can easily change the flavours in this recipe. Swap the rose extract for almond extract and scatter over chopped almonds. For an extra indulgent treat add a drizzle of melted chocolate over the madeleines when decorating.

Sparkling Rose and Raspberry Cocktail - Credit: Booths

SPARKLING ROSÉ AND RASPBERRY COCKTAIL

Serves: 4 Prep Time: 5 minutes Freeze Time: Overnight

INGREDIENTS

For the raspberry ice cubes…

4 raspberries

4 sprigs of mint

To Serve…

800ml sparkling rose

60ml Chambord

METHOD

1. To make the ice cubes, cut each raspberry in half and place 2 halves in each hole of an ice cube tray. Add a sprig of mint and fill with water. Freeze overnight.

2. To serve, pour 15ml (1 tablespoon) of Chambord into 4 champagne flutes. Top each flute with 200ml of sparkling rose and add a raspberry ice cube.

Chefs Tip – When serving this cocktail in the colder months swap the raspberries and mint for blackberries and rosemary and the Chambord for sloe gin.