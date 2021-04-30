Published: 12:00 PM April 30, 2021

Matt Cross, founder of Dorset-based Cross Fire Cooking, shares this easy dessert recipe you can make at home. This would also work with stone fruit such as plums, peaches and apricots as well as fresh figs.

Roasted pears with rosemary and lemon-infused honey, ricotta and almond crumble

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 pears, Williams or Conference, peeled and halved, seeds removed

200g runny honey

3 sprigs of rosemary 1 extra for garnish

1 lemon

2tsp ground cinnamon

100g cold butter

Additional 30g butter for cooking the pears

50g rolled oats

50g ground almonds

50g toasted flaked almonds

100g soft brown sugar

150g flour

250g ricotta cheese

Method

Start by infusing your honey: pour the honey into a saucepan, add the lemon juice and rosemary sprigs. Bring to the boil then immediately turn down to a slow simmer for 5 minutes. Take the pan off of the heat and allow to cool. Remove the rosemary and strain the infused honey into an airtight container or squeezy bottle. It will keep for a long time and is great on desserts.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4 and start on the crumble topping. Either by hand or in a food processor, combine the chilled butter with the flour and oats, add the sugar, ground almonds and cinnamon, pulse until the ingredients come together and the texture is crumbly. On a baking tray evenly space out your crumble topping and bake for 20 minutes until it begins to turn a golden colour. Remove and allow to cool, once cool break the crumble up with your fingers, it should be like a biscuit texture.

READ MORE: Find out how to make King George III's Portland Pudding

Now for the pears, warm up a heavy based non-stick frying pan to a low to medium heat. Add 30g butter, melt and distribute around the pan, add the pears flat side down. Cook for around 10 – 15 minutes until they become soft, turning them as they cook. If they begin to cook to quickly add a splash of water and turn the heat down.

To plate, whip the ricotta until smooth and smear onto the bottom of a large plate or platter. Put the cooked pears on top, pouring over any buttery juices from the pan and then drizzle a couple of tablespoons of honey over the pears. Finish by distributing the crumble topping over the top of the dish, sprinkle over the toasted almonds and garnish with a few rosemary leaves.

SUBSCRIBE: To Dorset Magazine app for the very best of food and drink, walking, history, lifestyle and more.

Matt Cross the Dorset-based chef who founded Cross Fire Cooking - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

About Matt Cross

Matt is a Dorset-based chef who specialises in ‘live-fire’ cooking with wood and charcoal. As well as hosting pop-up ‘live fire’ supper clubs, and catering for weddings and other outdoor events, Matt also runs BBQ and cooking with fire workshops in Dorset. His next workshops are on May 18 and 25 at Horton Camping & Glamping, Rivendell Horton Road, Horton Heath, Wimborne. To find out more about his business Cross Fire Cooking, or to book onto one of his workshops, or find out where his next supper club event will be click here

Matt Cross specialises in 'live fire' cooking over wood and charcoal - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Find Matt on Instagram and Facebook