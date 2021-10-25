Recipe: Derbyshire Oatcakes

Published: 1:40 PM October 25, 2021

Oatcakes are very much an East Midlands speciality, Derbyshire oatcakes are a cross between a crumpet and a pancake - round, soft, pliable and thicker than the nearby Staffordshire version.

Details

Cooking Time: Under 30 mins

Cuisine: Other

Main Ingredient: Oats

Preparation Time: 30 - 60 mins

Serves: 4+

Ingredients

8 oz fine oatmeal

8 oz wholewheat or plain flour

1/2 oz tsp salt

1/2 oz fresh yeast

approx 11/4 pts warm milk and water mixed

1/2 tsp sugar

Method

Oats were a crop that suited the harsh Pennine landscape so Derbyshire oatcakes have been a local delicacy since the 17th century.

from neighbouring Staffordshire. Cooked at first on a bakestone, the gritstone found in the Ashover area was ideal to cook on, being able to withstand great heat.

1. Add salt to the flour and oatmeal.

2. Dissolve the yeast with a little of the warm milk and water and add the sugar.

3. Wait for it to become frothy then pour into the dried ingredients, gradually adding the rest of the milk and water, beating well to form a thin batter.

4. Cover with a cloth and rest for half an hour until the mixture is well risen.

5. Cook on a greased and heated griddle or frying pan. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side, turning when the upper side appears dry and the underside is golden.

They will keep for 2 to 3 days, can be warmed up in a frying pan and freeze well.