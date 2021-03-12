Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
4 recipes for your spring health kick

Logo Icon

Photos: Jason Ingram, Scott Lloyd, Steve Baxter

Published: 9:36 AM March 12, 2021   
Get the new season off to the right nutritional start with these tasty recipes

Fresh & Naked rainbow salad 
Serves: 2 
Prep time: 15 minutes 
Cooking time: n/a 

Ingredients 
For the dressing: 
2 tbsp pumpkin seeds 
1 lime, juice only 
1 tangerine, juice only 
1 tbsp olive oil 
½ shallot, finely sliced 
1tsp pink peppercorns, roughly crushed 

For the salad: 
1 slice rye bread, sliced into cubes 
6 cooked beetroot, cut into wedges 
1 yellow pepper, sliced 
1 carrot, grated 
100g mange tout, sliced 
10 radishes, quartered  
Large handful of Fresh & Naked rocket 
small bunch of parsley 

Method 

In a small frying pan toast the pumpkin seeds until they start to pop. 

Tip into a small bowl and add the lime and tangerine juice, oil, peppercorns, shallots and a pinch of salt. 
In the same pan dry fry the rye bread until toasted on all sides. 

Toss the rocket in a little dressing and lay on the plate. 

Put the rest of the ingredients on top of the rocket, drizzle over the pumpkin seed dressing and finish with rye croutons.
 
Recipe courtesy of freshandnaked.co.uk 

__________

Chicken baked with shallots, olives and thyme 
Serves: 4 
Prep time: 10 minutes 
Cooking time: 30 minutes 

Ingredients 
4 skinless chicken breast fillets 
12 shallots, peeled 
4 garlic cloves 
16 good quality pitted green olives 
2 sprigs fresh thyme 
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 
2 tbsp sherry vinegar 
salt and freshly ground black pepper 

Method 

Preheat the oven to 190C/Gas 5. 

Arrange the chicken breasts in a shallow roasting tin or baking dish. 

Tuck the shallots, garlic and olives in around the chicken and place the thyme sprigs on top. 

Drizzle over the oil and season with salt and pepper. 

Bake for 20 minutes, then remove from the oven and drizzle over the sherry vinegar. 

Cook for a further 10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Serve with a green salad.

__________

Radish and celery potato salad 
Serves: 4 (as a side dish) 
Prep time: 10 minutes 
Cooking time: 10 minutes 

Ingredients 

For the salad: 
500g baby or new potatoes, halved if large 
150g radishes, quartered 
3 sticks celery, sliced 

For the dressing: 
1 tbsp olive oil 
1 tbsp whole grain mustard 
1 tbsp white wine vinegar 
½ small pack chives, finely chopped 
½ small pack of parsley, finely chopped 
salt and freshly ground black pepper 

Method 

Place the potatoes into a pan of lightly salted water, bring to the boil and simmer until tender (about 10 minutes), then drain and set aside to cool. 

While the potatoes cool, mix together olive oil, whole grain mustard, a dash of white wine vinegar, chopped chives and parsley in a small bowl and season to taste. 

In a serving bowl combine the dressing with the cooked new potatoes, sliced radishes and celery. 

Mix well and serve. 

Recipe courtesy of lovecelery.co.uk
___________

Blanched asparagus with lemon and tahini dressing 
Serves: 2 
Prep time: 5 minutes 
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes 

Ingredients 
500g asparagus 
4tbsp tahini 
2 cloves of garlic, crushed 
2tbsp olive oil 
1tsp runny honey 
juice of 1 lemon 
salt and freshly ground black pepper 
1tbsp sesame seeds 

Method 

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and blanch the asparagus for 2-3 minutes. Drain and place in a bowl of ice-cold water. 

In a small bowl, combine the tahini, crushed garlic, olive oil and honey and mix well. Gradually whisk in the lemon juice until emulsified. If desired, thin the sauce by adding 1tbsp water and stirring well.  

Season with salt and pepper to taste. 

Place the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan and toast until just browning. Make sure to keep moving the seeds around the pan to stop them from catching. 

Once toasted, set aside to cool. 

Place the asparagus on a small serving dish and drizzle over the tahini dressing then sprinkle on the sesame seeds. 

Recipe courtesy of britishasparagus.com 

