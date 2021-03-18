Recipe: Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's Curried Beany Cullen Skink
- Credit: Simon Wheeler
Cullen skink is an old Scottish friend that I keep welcoming back to my kitchen, in various guises. This time round the usual spuds are swapped for creamy beans, there’s a healthy dose of greens in the form of spinach, and a dash of curry gives lovely warmth and extra comfort.
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive or vegetable oil
2 medium leeks or onions, trimmed, halved and sliced
3 garlic cloves, sliced
2 bay leaves (optional)
Most Read
- 1 Win a bottle of Masons of Yorkshire Raspberry Gin
- 2 Spring walks in Surrey: Prettiest routes to try
- 3 Unique glamping experiences for a summer staycation in Cornwall
- 4 Wild Essex: 5 hotspots for nature lovers
- 5 10 things you probably didn't know about Blackpool
- 6 Four Cotswold pubs named country's 'most Instagrammable'
- 7 Adorable photos of Chester Zoo's new arrival
- 8 Afternoon tea deliveries in the Cotswolds
- 9 Cream tea delivery in Cornwall
- 10 12 beautiful photographs of daffodils in Lancashire
1 rounded tbsp medium-hot curry powder or paste
300ml whole milk
500ml veg stock
About 300g smoked haddock or pollack fillet, skinned and cut into bite-sized pieces
400g tin cannellini or borlotti beans, drained and rinsed
About 200g baby spinach (or regular spinach, tough stalks removed, leaves roughly chopped)
2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley or coriander (optional)
Black pepper
Method
Place a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the oil and then the leeks or onions, garlic, bay leaves if using, and curry powder or paste. Sweat, stirring regularly, for 3–4 minutes. Pour in the milk and stock, bring to a simmer and cook for a further 2–3 minutes.
Add the smoked fish and beans followed by the spinach, adding it a handful at a time as it wilts down in the simmering soup. By the time the spinach is wilted (in just a few minutes), the fish will be cooked.
Add the chopped parsley or coriander if using, and season with a few twists of pepper (the smoked fish should make it salty enough). Ladle into warm bowls and serve.
Kipper variation
You can use kipper fillets instead of the smoked haddock or pollack.
Veg variation
Add sweetcorn (frozen or even tinned) or peas, instead of, or as well as, the beans.
And, of course, potatoes can replace the beans for a classic cullen skink – peel and roughly chop the spuds, add them to the simmering stock and cook until just tender before adding the smoked fish.
Taken from: Eat Better Forever: 7 Ways to Transform Your Diet by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and published by Bloomsbury buy online at uk.bookshop.org/shop/rivercottage