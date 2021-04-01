Exclusive
Recipes: 2 easy Easter cocktails
Published: 7:00 PM April 1, 2021
- Credit: The Bird, Bath
The Bird, Bath hotel and Homewood Bath hotels have come up with these super simple, super tasty, exclusive cocktail recipes for us, just in time for Easter.
What’s Up Choc’tini?
Ingredients
- 50ml hot chocolate
- 25ml vanilla vodka
- 25ml amaretto
- 10ml lemon juice
- 15ml vanilla syrup
Method
- Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, which will help create a foam.
- Pour into martini glasses.
- Garnish with crushed Mini Eggs.
Spring in Somerset
Ingredients
- 125ml Peto Press Iford Cider
- 25ml Somerset 10yr old cider brandy
- 20ml Creme de Cassis
- Ice Cubes
- Edible flowers
Method
- Pour brandy into a high ball glass first, then fill it up with ice.
- Add the cider brandy to the glass.
- Gently add the Creme de Cassis to the drink and garnish with edible flower. (slice of apple can be used as well).
