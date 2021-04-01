Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Recipes: 2 easy Easter cocktails

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 7:00 PM April 1, 2021   
This recipe uses Mini Eggs - what more could you ask for? - Credit: The Bird, Bath

The Bird, Bath hotel and Homewood Bath hotels have come up with these super simple, super tasty, exclusive cocktail recipes for us, just in time for Easter.

What’s Up Choc’tini?

Ingredients

  • 50ml hot chocolate
  • 25ml vanilla vodka
  • 25ml amaretto
  • 10ml lemon juice
  • 15ml vanilla syrup

 Method

  1. Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, which will help create a foam.
  2. Pour into martini glasses.
  3. Garnish with crushed Mini Eggs.

Spring in Somerset

Ingredients

  • 125ml Peto Press Iford Cider
  • 25ml Somerset 10yr old cider brandy
  • 20ml Creme de Cassis
  • Ice Cubes
  • Edible flowers

Method

  1. Pour brandy into a high ball glass first, then fill it up with ice.
  2. Add the cider brandy to the glass.
  3. Gently add the Creme de Cassis to the drink and garnish with edible flower. (slice of apple can be used as well).

RECIPE: Somerset cider cocktails

