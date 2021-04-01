Exclusive

Published: 7:00 PM April 1, 2021

This recipe uses Mini Eggs - what more could you ask for? - Credit: The Bird, Bath

The Bird, Bath hotel and Homewood Bath hotels have come up with these super simple, super tasty, exclusive cocktail recipes for us, just in time for Easter.

What’s Up Choc’tini?

Ingredients

50ml hot chocolate

25ml vanilla vodka

25ml amaretto

10ml lemon juice

15ml vanilla syrup

Method

Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, which will help create a foam. Pour into martini glasses. Garnish with crushed Mini Eggs.

SUBSCRIBE: To Somerset Life for the best food news and recipes from the county

Spring in Somerset

Ingredients

125ml Peto Press Iford Cider

25ml Somerset 10yr old cider brandy

20ml Creme de Cassis

Ice Cubes

Edible flowers

Method

Pour brandy into a high ball glass first, then fill it up with ice. Add the cider brandy to the glass. Gently add the Creme de Cassis to the drink and garnish with edible flower. (slice of apple can be used as well).

RECIPE: Somerset cider cocktails