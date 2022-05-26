RECIPES: The perfect Jubilee weekend picnic

Create these fresh dishes full of spring flavours to eat outside with these delicious recipes from THE PIG- in the South Downs at Madehurst, near Arundel

Tomato, spring onion & yoghurt salad

Spring salads to enjoy outside - Credit: John Carey

This is The PIG-in the South Down’s head chef Kamil’s famous salad, a summer dish that makes use of all our homegrown vegetables. The yoghurt dressing is light and fresh, and the basil and lovage add an aromatic bite

Serves 4 as a side

1kg mixed tomatoes

salt and pepper

2 spring onions

80ml natural yoghurt

zest and juice of 1 lemon

20g basil

20g lovage

Quarter or half the tomatoes depending on size and season with salt and pepper. Thinly slice the spring onions.

Place the yoghurt in a bowl and add the lemon zest. Add in the tomatoes, spring onions, basil and lovage; check the seasoning. Add the lemon juice to your taste.

Courgette ribbons, Padron peppers & Charlton cheese

Another favourite salad and one that can be a side or the main event for a summer lunch. The freshness of the courgettes coupled with the earthiness of the cheese – from the Goodwood Estate – and the acidity of the lemon is a match made in heaven

Serves 4 as a side

1 medium green courgette

1 medium yellow courgette

salt and pepper

zest and juice of 1 lemon

8 Padron peppers

1 tablespoon rapeseed oil

50g Charlton cheese (or another unpasteurised strongly flavoured hard cheese), grated

1 red chilli, seeds removed and very finely sliced

Using a peeler, turn the courgettes into ribbons and discard the seeds. Season in a bowl with salt and pepper and the juice from a quarter lemon.

In a hot pan, fry the peppers in the oil for 3-5 minutes until slightly charred; season. Mix both types of courgettes with the peppers, the rest of the lemon juice, rapeseed oil, lemon zest and salt and pepper in a bowl and dress all the ingredients except the cheese. Serve on a plate, finely grate the cheese over the top, sprinkle on the chilli and serve

Smashed peas on sourdough with poached eggs

Smashed peas replace avocado on sourdough with poached eggs - Credit: John Carey

We know that everyone loves their smashed avos with poached eggs for brunch, but with the controversy around the negative impact of avocado production, we felt it was damaging our sustainability ambitions and the time was right to find an alternative. Now we wouldn’t go back! The smashed peas and soft egg yolk is a perfect combo – and if you like your morning eggs with a dash of spice, add a little chilli or Tabasco to taste.

Serves 2 as a starter or for brunch

100g frozen peas, cooked in salted boiling water for 4 minutes then drained

salt and pepper

50ml vegetable stock

20g butter, melted

1 large slice of sourdough

2 freshly poached eggs

salt and pepper

1 fresh red chilli

Place the warm peas in a food processor and pulse until a rough purée is formed. Season and thin a little with some vegetable stock and butter.

Toast the sourdough and place on the plate. Gently heat the peas over a low heat. Poach your eggs and drain. Spread the pea mixture on the warm toast and place the eggs on top. Season with salt and pepper and serve with a few fine slices of deseeded chilli.

Baked garden figs with honey & rosemary

Easy to make and delicious baked figs with honey and rosemary - Credit: John Carey

This is very easy to make and is just as good served in a large dish for a dinner party or for all the family.

Serves 2- 3

6 figs

2 – 3 dessertspoons of honey

100ml red wine or port

Sprig rosemary (optional)

Heat the oven to 200ºC, 180ºC fan(400ºF), Gas Mark 6.

Cut the figs in half lengthways and place in an ovenproof dish, seeds side up.

Drizzle the honey over the figs then pour over the wine. Add the rosemary to the wine.

Cook uncovered in the centre of the oven for about 10 minutes and serve straight from the oven with ice cream.

Tipsy Squire

Tipsy Squire was created to use up stale bread - Credit: John Carey

An elaborate trifle with brandy, sherry, almonds and bay-flavoured custard, its name paying homage to the alcohol cleverly disguised inside the cake and custard. The traditional trifle made good use of stale cake soaked in alcohol, jam with no fresh fruit (this made it ‘sloppy’) and cream thickened with cornflour and almonds. Our recipe alters slightly from the original as we make the custard without cornflour and use well-drained preserved fruit

Serves 4-6

almond sponge (see recipe below)

custard (see recipe below)

50ml brandy

200g fruit of your choice (we used cherries)

1 teaspoon caster sugar

50ml sherry

100ml double cream

a little icing sugar (optional)

30g flaked almonds

hundreds and thousands

For the almond sponge

75g room-temperature egg whites (roughly 3 egg whites)

100g caster sugar

50g egg yolk (roughly 3 egg yolks)

100g ground almonds

15g plain (or gluten-free) flour

For the custard

240ml double cream

1-2 small bay leaves (or, if you prefer, a vanilla pod, split)

80g egg yolk (roughly 4 egg yolks)

60g caster sugar

Make your sponge. Heat oven to 200ºC, 180ºC fan (400ºF), Gas Mark 6.

Whisk the egg whites and 50g sugar to make a stiff meringue; chill for later.

Whisk the yolk with the remaining 50g of caster sugar until you have a pale, creamy texture. Sift the ground almonds and flour together, then fold in stages into the yolk mixture. Finally, fold in the meringue.

Grease a baking tray measuring 20 x 20cm, line with greaseproof paper and lightly grease this. Pour the mix onto the tray and gently spread evenly. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes, then allow to cool at room temperature before chilling in the fridge.

When chilled, flip the tray upside down and release the sponge from the tray, then carefully peel the greaseproof away from the sponge, which should be moist and slightly sticky.

Cut the sponge into 2cm squares; any leftovers can be frozen for future use.

For the custard, heat the cream and bay or vanilla. Thoroughly mix the yolk and sugar to a smooth paste. When the cream reaches boiling point, remove from heat and pour a little on to the egg mix, stirring constantly to form a smooth paste.

Now add a little more to loosen it, then return to the pan of hot cream and vigorously whisk until blended. Return to a medium heat while stirring constantly until it reaches 82º C (or is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon).

Remove the bay or vanilla, cover with greaseproof paper or clingfilm and allow to cool. Put the brandy in a small pan with the fruit and the teaspoon of sugar. Warm through gently to soften, drain liquor into a bowl and add the sherry.

For the trifle, you can make it in individual dishes or a large bowl, but start with a layer of sponge, then a layer of fruit, then place another layer of sponge over that. Spoon over the boozy mix and liberally soak the sponge. Use the back of a spoon to push the sponge down so that it’s even, and check that it’s well soaked (if not, add more alcohol).

Next, coat the sponge with a good layer of custard, smoothing down with the back of a dessertspoon warmed in hot water. Soft-whip the cream. If you want more sweetness, sift a little icing sugar into the cream. Either transfer to a piping bag and pipe onto the custard or, using a spoon, blob the cream straight onto the custard. In a very hot oven, or under the grill, toast the flaked almonds until golden and allow to cool before standing them up in the cream.

Finally, sprinkle the cream with the hundreds and thousands or coloured sugar strands.

All recipes from: THE PIG: 500 MILES OF FRIENDS, FOOD AND LOCAL LEGENDS (HB £30) by Robin Huston and The PIG team

Photographs by John Carey.