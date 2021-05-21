Published: 1:17 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 1:27 PM May 21, 2021

Planning a barbecue this weekend ? Whatever the weather this pork dish by Great British Menu favourite Tommy Banks delivers on taste...

BBQ pork with black garlic glaze

Pork fillet is great value for money and works really well-cooked sous vide and finished on the Kasai grill or your garden barbecue. The black garlic glaze will work equally well with all meats and some meaty fish.

Ingredients

1 pork fillet (300 - 400g)

For the black garlic glaze:

190g black garlic

200g runny honey

125ml brandy

Maldon salt

Water to blend to correct consistency





Method

First, make the black garlic glaze. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pass through a sieve to remove any lumps.

Next remove any sinew from the pork fillet and wrap (ballotine) tightly in clingfilm. Chill.

Cook in a water bath (or sous vide) at 54 degrees c for 45 minutes.

Remove from the clingfilm, pat dry with kitchen paper and brush liberally in black garlic glaze

Transfer the Kasai grill (or your BBQ) and cook until well coloured all over, reapplying the glaze continuously during the grilling process. The internal temperature should reach approx 58c.

Allow the pork to rest for 4-5 minutes in a warm place before carving

The finished dish - supper succulent pork with its intense and delicious glaze - Credit: Kasai

Tommy is cooking on a new British-made Kasai Grill, a stainless steel BBQ inspired by the famous Japanese blueprint of the Konro. The innovative Kasai, meaning ‘fire’ in Japanese, is ideal for grilling meats, vegetables and fish. Perfect for the great British summer ahead, It’s compact design is ideal in an outdoor kitchen of any size.

The small Kasai is, £399 and the medium, £499.

The Kasai uses a special insulating material that reflects heat back into the grill, allowing for a consistent temperature throughout cooking. It relies on bricks which are each fitted together by hand, as a result, the charcoal in the grills burns longer than those used in conventional grills, giving the ultimate cooking experience. Once finished, the coals can be cooled, left to dry and used again and again.

sousvidetools.com



