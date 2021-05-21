Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Recipes

RECIPE: Tommy Banks' BBQ pork with black garlic glaze

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 1:17 PM May 21, 2021    Updated: 1:27 PM May 21, 2021
The rich black garlic glaze is perfect for a barbecue finish 

The rich black garlic glaze is perfect for a barbecue finish - Credit: Kasai

Planning a barbecue this weekend ? Whatever the weather this pork dish by Great British Menu favourite Tommy Banks delivers on taste...

BBQ pork with black garlic glaze 

Pork fillet is great value for money and works really well-cooked sous vide and finished on the Kasai grill or your garden barbecue. The black garlic glaze will work equally well with all meats and some meaty fish.

Ingredients

1 pork fillet (300 - 400g)

For the black garlic glaze:

190g black garlic

Most Read

  1. 1 Cheshire's photogenic towns and villages
  2. 2 WIN a hamper of Sky Wave Gin worth £170
  3. 3 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  1. 4 REVIEW: Drumming up a storm with Giffords Circus' The Hooley
  2. 5 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Win a luxury ladies watch worth £199
  4. 7 WIN £200 worth of luxury silk bed products
  5. 8 Great pubs with beer gardens in Norwich
  6. 9 10 of the best restaurants in Hastings
  7. 10 Win a two-night stay for two at the Telegraph Hotel in Coventry

200g runny honey

125ml brandy

Maldon salt

Water to blend to correct consistency


Method

First, make the black garlic glaze. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pass through a sieve to remove any lumps.

Next remove any sinew from the pork fillet and wrap (ballotine) tightly in clingfilm. Chill.

Cook in a water bath (or sous vide) at 54 degrees c for 45 minutes.

Remove from the clingfilm, pat dry with kitchen paper and brush liberally in black garlic glaze

Transfer the Kasai grill (or your BBQ) and cook until well coloured all over, reapplying the glaze continuously during the grilling process. The internal temperature should reach approx 58c.

Allow the pork to rest for 4-5 minutes in a warm place before carving

The finished dish - supper succulent pork with its intense and delicious glaze

The finished dish - supper succulent pork with its intense and delicious glaze - Credit: Kasai

Tommy is cooking on a new British-made Kasai Grill, a stainless steel BBQ inspired by the famous Japanese blueprint of the Konro. The innovative Kasai, meaning ‘fire’ in Japanese, is ideal for grilling meats, vegetables and fish. Perfect for the great British summer ahead, It’s compact design is ideal in an outdoor kitchen of any size.

The small Kasai is, £399 and the medium, £499.

The Kasai uses a special insulating material that reflects heat back into the grill, allowing for a consistent temperature throughout cooking. It relies on bricks which are each fitted together by hand, as a result, the charcoal in the grills burns longer than those used in conventional grills, giving the ultimate cooking experience. Once finished, the coals can be cooled, left to dry and used again and again.

sousvidetools.com


 

Yorkshire

Don't Miss

George and Dragon, Great Budworth

Cheshire Life

10 Cheshire walks close to AA recommended pubs

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Devonshire Arms Beeley

Derbyshire Life

10 Derbyshire walks close to AA recommended pubs

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Crown & Anchor pub overlooking the Chichester harbour in West Sussex

Sussex Life

7 must visit waterside pubs in Sussex

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Dipple & Conway offer a super range of stylish shades

Win

Win super stylish summer shades!

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus