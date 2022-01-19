3 Easy Veganuary Suppers

Are you doing Veganaury? Not sure what to make for supper tonight? Lesley Waters shares three easy flavour-packed recipes to get you into the plant-based vibe of January





Risotto with coconut milk and saffron, lemon spinach and red onion fritters

A lush, golden risotto served with red onion fritters and fresh lemon spinach with hit of mango chutney. Soak the sliced onion for the fritters in cold water whilst you make the risotto.

Serves 4

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped

400g risotto rice

1 tsp saffron infused in 2 tablespoons boiling water

1.2 litres hot vegetable stock

400mls full fat coconut milk

1 kaffir lime leaf

350g baby spinach, shredded

1 bunch coriander roughly chopped

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

juice 1 small lemon

freshly ground black pepper

Method: In a large pan, heat the oil. Add the spring onion and cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the rice and cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the saffron, kaffir lime leaf, coconut milk and one ladleful of stock. Bring to the boil, and then reduce the heat to a simmer. As the liquid becomes absorbed, gradually add more stock, a ladle at a time, allowing each to be absorbed before adding the next, and stirring frequently until the rice is cooked. This takes around 20 minutes.

To serve, toss the fresh spinach and coriander leaves in the rapeseed oil with the lemon and season. Spoon the risotto into bowls place on the onion fritters (see below) and top with the lemon, spinach and coriander salad and mango chutney on the side.

Red Onion Fritters

Serves 4 (makes 8)

3 red onions, peeled and sliced finely

110g gram (chickpea) flour

1 level tsp baking powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

1tsp turmeric

1 clove garlic crushed

rapeseed oil for frying

jar of mango chutney

Method: Soak the sliced onions in cold water for 30 minutes. To make the base sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl, then add the chilli flakes, turmeric, and a good sprinkling of salt. Mix in about 100ml of cold water to make a thick batter – add a splash more if it feels too stiff. Drain the onion really well and mix it into the batter. Heat about 5cm of oil in a wok or large deep-frying pan. Spoon heaped tablespoons of the fritter mixture into the pan, frying three or four fritters at a time and cook for a few minutes each side until they are evenly browned and crisp about 3-4 mins each side. Drain on kitchen paper, sprinkle with a little salt and keep warm while you cook the rest. Serve with the risotto, the lemon, spinach and coriander salad with mango chutney to dip into.

Hot black bean sweet and chunky chilli with skinny chips and guacamole - Credit: timmacpherson.com

Hot black bean sweet and chunky chilli with skinny chips

A chilli with attitude. This black bean chilli is roasted in the oven and has a real kick! Serve with lashings of plant-based thick Greek Style yoghurt.

Serves 4

For the chilli

3 x medium red onions, chopped chunky

2 x red peppers, halved deseeded and diced chunky

2 x garlic cloves, unpeeled

4 tbsp olive oil

400g can black beans, rinsed and drained

10 sunblush tomatoes, chopped (try Dorset brand Olives et al)

450g tomatoes, chopped chunky

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp Dorset Sea Salt

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp coriander leaves

For the skinny chips

500g large potatoes, washed and cut into thin chips (skin left on)

2 tbsp local rapeseed oil

Method: Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. Place the onions, pepper and garlic on a large roasting tray, drizzle with half the oil and roast for approx 20 minutes until soft and lightly browned. In a large bowl, toss the cooked black beans, sunblush tomatoes and the remaining oil together, season with black pepper and set to one side.

For the skinny chips, in a bowl toss the chips with the oil, spread the chips out on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Season well place in the oven and cook for approx 35 minutes or until golden and crisp.

Remove the vegetables from oven. Add chopped tomatoes and sprinkle over the sugar, chilli, salt, pepper and 1tbsp balsamic vinegar. Roast for a further 15/20 minutes or until the tomatoes look lightly charred. Scatter over the bean mixture and coriander remaining balsamic and return to the oven for 10 minutes.

To serve, spoon the chilli into a warm serving bowl and scatter over extra coriander and take to the table with a basket lined with greaseproof paper filled with skinny chips, chunky guacamole and plant-based Greek yoghurt to cool the heat!

Chunky Guacamole

2, ripe avocados, halved, stoned, peeled and cut into small chunks

1 lime, juice only

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh coriander

Method: Place the chopped avocado in a bowl and squeeze over the lime juice. Gently mix in all the other ingredients and season to taste. Set to one side.

Mushroom stroganoff with walnuts and rocket salad - Credit: timmacpherson.com

Mushroom stroganoff with walnuts and rocket

Chestnut mushrooms are the brown form of the common mushroom, they always taste and look more interesting. The large field mushrooms have a lovely woodland flavour, which works wonderfully well with the dry sherry. This is really posh mushrooms on toast.

Serves 4

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large garlic clove, crushed

550g chestnut mushrooms, wiped and thickly sliced

350g flat field mushrooms, wiped, peeled and thickly sliced

1 level tbsp plain flour

150m dry sherry

200ml vegan vegetable stock

300ml plant-based cream

1 bunch fresh thyme, roughly chopped

For the salad topping

1 small bunch rocket, washed

1 bunch watercress washed and picked over

75g walnut halves, toasted, crumbled

1 tbsp good quality balsamic vinegar (I use Liberty Farm Balsamic)

drizzle extra virgin olive oil

4 thick slices sourdough, toasted

Method: In a large frying pan or sauté pan, heat the oil and fry the garlic over a medium heat for 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and fry over a high heat for 4-5 minutes or until lightly golden. Sprinkle over the flour and cook for one minute. Add the sherry, vegetable stock, and the thyme. Season well and simmer gently for 10 minutes. Add the cream to the mushroom broth and simmer for a further 3 minutes, adding extra vegetable stock if the stroganoff looks too thick. (It should be the consistency of thick gravy)

Toss the rocket leaves, watercress and walnuts with the remaining oil and balsamic. To serve, place the toasted sour dough onto four warmed, soup plates, ladle over the stroganoff and top with the rocket and walnut salad.

Lesley Waters cooking in her kitchen in Shaftesbury - Credit: timmacpherson.com

