Published: 2:45 PM September 9, 2021

Beth Windsor checks out Harrrogate's new Scandi coffee and cake destination.

Walk into Fi:k and you will feel instantly calm, we don’t know if it’s the relaxed interiors, friendly staff or the smell of all the delicious baked goods putting us into a sugary stupor, but we’re here for it.

This Swedish-style coffee shop concept has opened in the heart of Harrogate on the sought-after Montpellier Gardens row. With room for up to 50 covers, choose to sit across two levels. Our favourite spots are in the comfy chairs in the bay window, but we also like to hide away downstairs in the cosy and chic basement area.

All the brunch essentials - Credit: Beth Windsor

Taking its name from the Swedish concept ‘fika’ the brand places utmost importance on creating time to enjoy a cup of coffee with friends, family, and colleagues. It’s also worth noting that Fi:k is the term for ‘café’ in Swedish – who knew!

It’s not only the name they’ve put a lot of thought into, but also the interiors, with Vicky Somerville taking the lead as the Design and Marketing Director. The laid-back and minimalist Swedish-style interiors have been worked around the original features of this 19th century Grade II listed building. Admire the original blue and white tiles in the bay window, cast-iron stoves, and Victorian glass flooding the café with a beautiful light.

Keeping things local has also been of utmost importance to the brand, with delicious baked goods, such as the cinnamon buns, provided by Manna Bakery just around the corner on Cold Bath Road. The sweet treats don’t end there as Jenny Wren’s Bakehouse in Whitby supplies the most delectable bitesize bakes. Wash this all down with coffee from Leeds-based North Star Coffee Roasters and teas from True Tea in Harrogate.

Gorgeous granola and berries - Credit: Beth Windsor

Pop in for breakfast and pick up a plain or seeded, filled bagel of your choice, an organic granola bowl with natural yogurt and fresh fruits, or our favourite – the Caprese Croissant, filled with basil pesto, mozzarella, beef tomato, rocket and poppy seeds, drizzled with truffle oil – delish!

There’s also a range of lattes on offer – from the antioxidant rich matcha to beautiful beetroot and the health-packed turmeric. Of course, if you’re just after your standard espresso, they’ll do that as well.

Brunch - your way - Credit: Beth Windsor

We popped by for lunch and had a Manna Bakery bagel filled with chicken, avocado, tomato and pesto. We’re already dreaming about our next one. Maybe we’ll opt for the banana, almond butter, and cinnamon one next time. Each table comes with a bijou wooden box filled with napkins, hand sanitiser, salt and pepper, and even your very own little cactus. Just be careful not to doze off as the plethora of cushions make this far too easy to do!

Four legged friends are of course welcome. There’s a bowl of water always ready for them as they walk-in and a plate of treats promptly placed down as you take your seat.

Make sure you keep an eye out for additional menu items in the coming months as the team are always experimenting with Yorkshire and Swedish ingredients. We hear that smoothie bowls are the next item to appear and we couldn’t be more excited.

With ambitious plans to open more stores across Yorkshire, we think Fi:k is going to be one to watch. Whether it’s the Swedish/Yorkshire fusion concept, the philosophy of spending time with the ones you love, or the super friendly staff, they’ve definitely got a recipe for success.

Beth Windsor

fik-kaffe.com