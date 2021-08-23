Published: 1:34 PM August 23, 2021

There’s a reason Manchester is a popular city destination and with hotels like Native, you’ll want to spend a few nights soaking up what the city has to offer

Being from Manchester myself, it’s very rare I get the chance to stay overnight in the city, so it was with great excitement I took the opportunity to stay at Native, an aparthotel in the centre of Manchester, near Manchester Piccadilly train station. The Grade II listed warehouse has been beautifully converted to a space that offers so much more than a place to rest your head.

Native Manchester is located in one of the dramatic industrial-age buildings Manchester is famed for - Credit: © Keith Collie

The hotel has 166 luxury apartments, from studios to penthouses – we had a two bedroom apartment and it was beautiful. Picture exposed brick, two huge double beds, two bathrooms, a small kitchen and living area. In short, it has everything you could need when staying in Manchester. The one mildly negative thing I will say about the room is that was a little bit dark. When we arrived, there was a lovely welcome note that told us to look in the fridge, where we found a bottle of wine, the perfect way to start a weekend in the city.

The interior décor is smart, with an industrial vibe - Credit: © Keith Collie

After toasting, we headed to the on-site restaurant, where we had reservations for dinner. Native is home to Ducie Street Warehouse, a vast space split into informal eating and drinking spots, co-working spaces and a coffee shop. The restaurant area is on the far side, full of cosy seating options and their new outdoor terrace, overlooking the canal. I won’t go into too much detail about the food; you can read my review here. I will say the food and drinks were delicious and perfect for sharing with friends and family, with their tapas style small plates. I highly recommend their five spiced ox cheek and sweet potato croquettes. Two delicious croquettes, brimming with Chinese spices, and tender ox cheek. You won’t regret it. Native has so much to offer, that you wouldn’t need to go out and explore the city. With its own bar, a DJ creating a buzzing atmosphere and plenty of seats around, you can easily while away the night here, bit don't - there's plenty more to do in Manchester.

One of the best things about Native is its central location. It’s a great point to explore the city, with everything being a simple walk away. After enjoying a couple of more cocktails, my friend and I walked to the Northern Quarter; Manchester’s quirky neighbourhood full of independent bars, coffee shops and restaurants. We ventured to one of my favourite bars in the city, Dusk til Pawn, a hidden bar veiled by neon lights and a misleading pawn shop façade. The speakeasy bar is the perfect space to indulge in a few cocktails – for those with a sweet tooth; I highly recommend trying the Pornographic; a decadent cocktail containing rum and chocolate liqueur – a delicious treat for a night in the city.

Comfort and style, with the north's most stylish city right outside - Credit: © Keith Collie

Since restrictions have lifted, the atmosphere in the city centre was buzzing and craving a little dance, we went to Behind Closed Doors. A little tongue-in-cheek, this basement tavern is fabulously risqué with décor that pays homage to the era speakeasies thrived in. With decadent finishes, you’ll find in the 1920s, as well as cheeky touches here and there paying tribute to vintage 70s, it’s a great little place to have a few drinks and dance to the funk and soul music the DJs play.

After sipping a few more drinks than planned, we headed back to the hotel, using our key card to gain entrance. The large double beds in each room were a welcome sight after a busy evening and were incredibly comfortable.

Though we woke with slightly sore heads the next morning, we still treated ourselves to breakfast. From their menu, I opted for the classic Eggs Benedict with Manchester smoked salmon. Creamy hollandaise, delicious salmon and perfectly poached eggs set the day up beautifully.

Native Manchester - the conversion from warehouse to aparthotel a beautiful, contemporary take on industrial style interiors - Credit: © Keith Collie

With a lounge, restaurant, bar, all-day deli counter, takeaway shop, cinema, outdoor terrace and fitness classes, you’d be forgiven for never leaving the building and we understand why it was the winner of The Sunday Times Best Hotel, North of England in 2019. For a truly great experience in the city, Native is a must. Oh - and do be sure to grab a Gooey cookie on the way out, you won’t regret it.

nativeplaces.com/property/native-manchester