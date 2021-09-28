Food review: The Drum & Monkey, Alderley Edge

Published: 5:14 PM September 28, 2021

When it comes to Sunday lunch, my family is pretty old school. There has to be perfectly cooked meat, a rich gravy, quantities of roast potatoes, fresh, seasonal veg and crispy Yorkshire puddings, with a soft middle bit. As I have proven, repeatedly that I am incapable of cooking the perfect Yorkshire myself, it’s only when we go out for lunch we can indulge in this carby treat that makes Sunday lunch so very special.

A beautiful pub in a central village location - Credit: Drumm & Monkey

The Drum & Monkey in Alderley Edge is a proper pub, Alderley Edge-style. A beautiful interior, with a garden well supplied with benches, plus an undercover area warmed by plenty of heaters. The staff are smiley and welcoming, the ambience warm and the menu a lazy Sunday delight.

We started with Baked Camembert – designed for sharing – and Nachos (a single serving but who can prevent the odd snatch and grab?) Both were just as hoped for. Baked Camembert is a family favourite already – there are few things better than dipping toasted bread into a pool of warm, runy cheese with hits of fresh rosemary occasionally tweaking the experience. On its arrival I thought we couldn’t possibly finish it, yet within minutes the dish was scraped clean.

Baked Camembert, perfect for sharing - Credit: Drum & Monkey

Our main course decisions had been the subject of some debate. Pork or beef? Turkey or lamb? As the lamb is designed to be a sharing dish, I agreed to share with my husband, while my daughter Amber went for the roast beef. Zac, not a huge carnivore, opted for turkey – and we all asked for a Yorkshire.

‘They’re big,’ said our server, ‘You’ll love them. Everybody does.’

Roast sirloin of beef - Credit: Drum & Monkey

“Big” is somewhat of an understatement. They are vast. Too big to come on the plate with the main event, they were brought to the table on their very own platter, silencing all conversation immediately and triggering a ‘what are they?’ from Zac, more used to my own pathetic efforts, or those of Aunt Bessie. Towering bowls of crispy deliciousness, with a soft centre – bliss.

The actual roasts are pretty spectacular too. The slow roast lamb Mike and I opted for was falling-off-the-bone succulent and soft, and more than enough for two, with the leftovers making a fabulous sandwich the next day. It was served in a dish with gravy, and another gravy boat on the side. You can never have too much gravy, and this was fabulously flavoursome stuff.

Slow roast lamb for two - Credit: Drum & Monkey

Amber was in red meat heaven with her roast beef, two huge slices of perfectly pink steak she positively inhaled, with a rich gravy she carefully poured into her Yorkshire pudding. Zac too was impressed with his lunch; turkey a novelty, as we don’t have it at Christmas, though he is already suggesting we should.

As Sunday lunches go, this ticked every box. Every member of the family was happy and well-fed, everybody had their fill of the perfect Yorkshire pudding, and nobody had to do any washing up. It’s my new ‘you must try’ recommendation to anybody who asks for Sunday lunch guidance, and we shall most certainly be back. Zac has to get his turkey somewhere, after all.

https://www.robinsonsbrewery.com/pubs/drum-monkey-alderley-edge/ , 01625 583 977