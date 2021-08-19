Published: 12:47 PM August 19, 2021

Manchester has its fair share of restaurants to choose from; everything from celebrity-owned dining spots, to popular street food haunts and everything in between – quite frankly, we’re spoilt for choice. One restaurant making a name for itself is Ducie Street Warehouse, located a few minutes away from Piccadilly Station. It’s more than just a restaurant, this all-encompassing space has a gym, a café, a co-working space, a bar, an outdoor terrace and let's not forget a Gooey concession stand. It’s a place you can easily spend the day, and like us, enjoy their laid-back restaurant.

Ducie Street Warehouse has so much on offer - Credit: William Furniss

The trendy space with industrial brickwork welcomes us in as we walk to the restaurant space. We pass a DJ, who’s creating a buzzing atmosphere, and people enjoy drinks and snacks after work. The staff, who were so cheerful and welcoming, brought us to the table.

We began with some refreshing cocktails, opting for a classic mojito and a fruity pineapple daiquiri, starting the meal off right. As we were deciding on what to eat – this took a while as there were many delicious sounding dishes – we nibbled on some olives and Padron peppers. We decided the best course of action would be to order a range of their small plates, so we could sample a little bit of everything.

Padron peppers - Credit: Jody Hartley

The first dish that caught my eye was the halloumi cheese flame, and it arrived exactly how you would think – on fire – served with a sweet vodka, plum and fig compote and toasted sourdough. Very theatrical and a perfect dish to share.

My friend and I then shared salt and pepper calamari, chilli and coriander king prawns, which are always favourites of mine, and a completely decadent dish of lobster macaroni and cheese. The tapas-style small plates completely suited the atmosphere of the restaurant, as other aspects of the menu were sharing platters large groups would enjoy– and from the bustling atmosphere, many were.

A completely stand-out dish for me would have to be the five-spiced ox cheek and sweet potato croquettes. Blended with a serving of sweet potato, the ox cheek had a powerful depth of flavour, much meatier than you’d expect a croquette to be and a very pleasant surprise. The subtle addition of Asian spices brought out the flavours of the ox, and the delicate seasoning made these croquettes rich and incredibly moreish.

Corn, coriander and chilli fritters - Credit: Jody Hartley

Something slightly different but equally delicious, was the corn, coriander and chilli fritters. Though I wish they were slightly spicier - because who doesn’t like a little extra spice – they were served with a refreshing mango and pomegranate salad.

Having only visited Ducie Street Warehouse once before, I can honestly understand why this has become such a popular spot in Manchester. It’s a great destination for so many reasons; you can go for brunch with friends, enjoy date night cocktails or even enjoy a change of scenery when you’re working - just make sure you try a Gooey doughnut when you visit. duciestreet.com