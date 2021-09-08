Published: 8:02 PM September 8, 2021

New on the scene, People in Hale offers great food, great service and a buzzy atmosphere

Restaurants in the choosier parts of the county, such as Hale or Knutsford, have a habit of disappearing fast if they don’t get the crucial triumvirate of food, service and atmosphere correct from the very start. No second chances are given when there are so many old favourites to choose from. People, on Ashley Road in Hale, has, it seems, ticked all three boxes, and with some ease.

Launched by the restaurateur Adam Karim, who also owns Manchester mainstay Don Giovanni, People offers all-day dining, from breakfast through brunch, lunch and evening meals, not to mention an interesting list of, Laurent Perrier Rose champagne served by the glass and craft beers.

The menu feature dishes including sustainable Scottish oysters with pickled shallots, shwarma spiced cauliflower steak and a Josper charcoal grill, smoking a selection of 56-day dry aged British beef steaks.

The team have sourced and upcycled teak furniture, installed oak wall panelling and furnished the space with terrazzo tables and sand-coloured banquette seating, as a result the décor is light, bright and easy-going, as are the staff, who welcome you as old friends, happily chat through the menu and take great delight in making recommendations when decision-stress kicks in. There’s a buzz of chatter and music, but no need to shout to be heard (who else hates that?) and servers weave between tables with plates piled high.

First, the cocktail menu, and for me a Hale Cup. Fabulous. Too delicious in fact and another had to be had fairly rapidly. Pimms and Prosecco and other delicious things... It’s my new favourite mix and I shall definitely be having it again.

For my starter I opted for a spiced cauliflower soup, while Mike selected the lamb meatballs. The soup was rich and creamy and just spiced enough to qualify as such, not overwhelming the key ingredient. Mike’s lamb meatballs were rich and luscious, wrapped in a sweet tomato sauce and accompanied by toasted sourdough and mint yoghurt.

On to the main courses – be prepared for seriously man-size portions. I dithered over my choice – lamb chops or veal? I opted for the v veal – an escalope in panko bread crumbs, with a tamarind and harissa jus and heritage tomato salad, which was absolutely delicious. It was too much for me, but made a marvellous sandwich for lunch next day. Mike had chosen the lamb chops, and had no regrets when a pile of juicy, flavoursome lamb chops, coated in a beautiful red pepper glaze and accompanied by fresh bok choi arrived in front of him. A bowl of thick cut chips was simply the icing on the cake, and we both dipped in with glee.

People in Hale fits into the local dining scene with ease, providing a venue where couples, friends and families can gather to chat, eat and enjoy a relaxing, easy and excellent dining experience. We’ll certainly be heading back.

