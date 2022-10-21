Restaurant review: The Centurion Club

An elegant space at a renowned golf club near St Albans, The Centurion Club stands on its own as a fine dining experience

Show a food writer a turbot on a menu and chances are he or she will take it. As a fish fan, my choice for a main course on my visit to The Centurion Club between Hemel Hempstead and St Albans was a foregone conclusion.



The club part of the name comes from the surrounding and highly regarded golf course. You don’t have to be a member to dine in the very elegant restaurant but you may need to save up for it. The menu changes with the seasons - it has just entered autumn mode, so the turbot may no longer be available but it’s worth looking out for.



First things first, however. Starters were no less enticing than the star of the show, and unusual with it. Langoustine tortelloni with squid ink and saffron sauce (£15) was one. Another was biltong spiced carpaccio of beef with gazpacho sorbet (£13.50), not to mention sea trout pastrami (£13.50) with curry mayonnaise among other accompaniments.

Lancashire Bomb bon-bons served with pickled red onion, truffle honey and red vein sorrel - Credit: Brian Arnopp



Our first choice sounded more straightforward, a dish of fresh asparagus (£12.50), but it arrived with intriguing add-ons including spiced hummus, sesame seed crumb, red amaranth, radish, nasturtium and linseed cracker. Similarly, my fellow critic’s liking for cheese was satisfied by two Lancashire Bomb bon-bons (£13), served with pickled red onion, truffle honey and red vein sorrel.



Mains offered rump of lamb (£32), chicken breast (£28), rib eye steak (£33) and a vegetarian seared broccoli plate (£25), all enhanced by imaginative additions. The turbot (£30) came with smoked bacon for a flavour contrast, pearl barley and seeded courgette salad and fully lived up to its reputation as a dish to savour.

Turbot with smoked bacon, pearl barley and seeded courgette salad - Credit: Brian Arnopp



Our second choice of miso glazed pork belly (£28) sounded more prosaic but again was a model of its kind - the usual dangers of under-cooking, too much and too chewy fat and so on – skilfully avoided. Helping it along were accompaniments including jalapeno ketchup, edamame beans, morels, small peppers and potato noodles.



A shared peach Melba (£10), sweet and succulent, completed a memorable meal.



The man behind these delights is head chef Calvin Hill, leading a brigade of up to a dozen in the kitchen and supported upfront on the evening I visited by restaurant manager Ilir Rroku, originally from Albania, and two efficient servers. Calvin, originally from Essex but resident in Bushey for 25 years, is celebrating his first anniversary at The Centurion this month, after moving from the equally upmarket Grove estate at Watford.

The elegant interior. The restaurant has views over a lake and the 18th hole - Credit: Brian Arnopp



His talents have been forged all over the world, including stints in Sydney and Zurich, but he says he found his calling at The Ritz Club and the Institute of Directors club in London.



‘I have worked with some talented chefs over the years which has helped me to develop my own personal style,’ he says. ‘I tend to lean toward modern British where I can add my own flourish or creative twist, while my time in Sydney gave me exposure to Asian-inspired flavours which you will find in many of my dishes.’



As well as a la carte, The Centurion Club also offers a prix fixe menu for lunch or early dinner at £24.50 for two courses or £29.50 for three. The menu typically consists of three starters, four mains and three desserts with vegetarian options in each case.



Recent starters have included heritage tomato, avocado, crème fraiche and bocconcini salad, or confit chicken Caesar salad, while mains can include feather blade of beef with horseradish mash, green beans and pearl onion jus; cod fillet with braised endive, saffron mash potato and dill cream sauce; or roasted chicken breast with fondant potato, cabbage and bacon and mushroom jus.



Typical desserts include elderflower panna cotta with raspberry meringue, raspberries and berry sorbet, or chocolate mousse with strawberry compote, honeycomb and granola.

The restaurant also has a terrace overlooking the greens - Credit: Brian Arnopp



Golf clubs around the world have a certain cachet which The Centurion lives up to. It has hosted top players at a series of important tournaments, with more to come, and provides the facilities, including the restaurant, to match. As noted, you don’t have to be a member, and you don’t even have to play golf, to dine there. As a foodie venue, it is a genuine experience.

Dinner for two at The Centurion Club was £119.25 including service.

Centurion Club

Hemel Hempstead Road

HP3 8LA

01442 510520

centurionclub.co.uk







