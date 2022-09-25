Restaurant review: The Goffs Oak

Part of the portfolio of a big player in the food and drink industry, can this village pub-restaurant pull off the trick of being fashionable, a food destination and a good local?

Regulars at The Goffs Oak village pub in Goffs Oak near Waltham Cross may not recognise it these days after it became one of the latest refurb projects by the Mitchells & Butlers leisure empire. The programme has been running for some time to bring the company’s various outlets into the 21st century, with a new emphasis on food a fair indication of the state of the market.

It’s a tricky path; pub purists don’t take to the idea of their local going gastro but the pubs need to use their power as traditional meeting places to increase turnover – even more important in the aftermath of lockdowns. A solution that M&B is not alone in recognising, is to keep, and even enhance, the pub element while bolting on a dining area. The several refurbed M&B premises I have visited in Hertfordshire and elsewhere all have this, and judging by customer footfall on any given day it’s working.



We picked M&B to review because its size dictates where others follow. Its portfolio includes 1,700 or so restaurants and pubs around the UK spread over 16 brands, with The Goff’s Oak part of the Premium Country Pubs listing. This has five other members in Herts - The Red Lion, Welwyn; The Fox, Kinsbourne Green; The White Horse, Shenley; The Wicked Lady, Wheathampstead, and The Cowper Arms in Letty Green.

Other M&B brands include Vintage Inns, of which there are 12 in Herts; plus Ember Inns and Miller and Carter, each with five outlets in the county.



The Goff’s Oak menu is an all-day middle of the road affair supervised by head chef Richard Peffer with some interesting touches among the accompaniments. The menu is large with separate sections listing 10 starters, nine mains, three salads, two steaks, two burgers and three sourdough pizzas, seven side dishes and nine desserts.



In another sign of the times, each dish shows its number of calories and a note reminds diners that adults need an average of 2,000 a day. For our first starter and for something different, we chose a Croxton Manor cheese soufflé (£7.50) not often seen on menus but successfully done here and lifted out of the ordinary by its accompaniments of toasted pine nuts, red chicory, sweet pear and cucumber dressing.



More straightforward were sautéed mushrooms on toast (£6.95) with poached egg and green pesto, except the egg was a Copper Maran, widely regarded as the premium brand and a nice touch by the kitchen.



Other starters to catch our eye and save for future visits included duck parfait (£6.95) with apricot and ginger chutney, blackcurrant curd and toasted ciabatta; and Asian-style crispy duck salad (£7.50) with cucumber and mooli (giant radish) ribbons, shredded cabbage and carrot, watercress and spring onion, plus plum, sesame and hoisin sauce.



Among nine fairly standard main courses, we spotted a couple of variations, led by maple glazed rotisserie pork belly with scallops (£19.95, or £15.95 without scallops). It came with pulled pork and cider bonbon, roasted celeriac and fresh apple purée, dauphinoise potatoes, tenderstem broccoli and Bordelaise sauce - a filling dish offering yet another version of a popular theme, typified as ever by the softness of the meat.

More exotic but equally popular across the table was a king prawn, crab and chorizo linguine (£15.50) with white wine, tomato, garlic and chilli sauce, a neat combination of flavours greeted by great enthusiasm by my fellow reviewer.



Other tempting choices among the mains include a rotisserie half chicken (£14.95) with fries and rich chicken gravy with a choice of truffle flavour, BBQ or chipotle chilli finish; or spiced coconut curry (£13.95) with aubergine, tenderstem broccoli, sticky jasmine rice and scorched red chilli.



The restaurant, among others, offers the mini dessert plus hot drink option (£5.50) to finish a meal. We chose apple and damson crumble plus fresh mint tea. Had we room, full dessert choices at £7.25 each include home baked chocolate brownie with Belgian chocolate sauce and Bourbon vanilla ice cream; sticky toffee pudding with honeycomb ice cream; Sicilian lemon posset; and a white chocolate cheesecake trio with honeycomb, toffee sauce, fresh berries and blackcurrant curd.

The Goffs Oak is big but the refurbishment has produced a bright and breezy interior with lavish use of colour on walls, the soft furnishings including comfortable cushioned chairs, and a liberal number of artworks. General manager Jansen Curry supervises 110 covers inside and a similar number in the garden, which has been similarly uprated. It’s a major operation which M&B clearly believes Hertfordshire deserves.

Dinner for two at The Goffs Oak was £72.45 including service.

The Goffs Oak

Newgatestreet Road, Goffs Oak EN7 5RH

01707 873354

