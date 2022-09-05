The Essex restaurant that feels like you're on holiday

Dinner with chic coastal vibes in Thorpe Bay, Southend

It was 7pm at the Roslin Beach Hotel. The tide was in, the sun was shining and there were sailing boats scattered across the water. It was just a random Tuesday, but we were having the most gorgeous sunny day. This was the perfect location to spend the evening.

A trendy boho look runs throughout - Credit: Insight Creative UK

We started with two glasses of chilled Conviviale Pinot Grigio outside on the palm tree-lined terrace. Taking in the panoramic sea views, we could easily have been in Spain or Greece – but here we were on the Costa del Essex!

The holiday feel continued inside. The hotel has luxurious and bright décor throughout, with stylish wicker chairs and tasteful greenery that give everywhere a flamboyant boho edge.

The restaurant boasts two AA Rosettes, so we had high hopes. My dining partner is vegetarian and she was delighted to discover an entire vegetarian/vegan menu. For her starter she decided on the crispy tofu saganaki, which came with sun-dried tomatoes, capers and pickled onions. This was a hit, and we both agreed that tofu with these particular accompaniments was unusual, but very yummy.

Creamy burrata - Credit: Kimberley Hammond

For my starter I had the creamy burrata, which came with heirloom tomatoes, brioche croutons and refreshing gazpacho sauce. It was also topped with smoked almonds; I am obsessed, this is a flavour that I must have again!

For my main, I ordered the fish of the day: sea bream. It was served whole and on the bone (with the kind offer of help to debone if required). It came crispy and flame grilled, keeping the holiday fantasy alive; I envisaged the chef barbecuing it on a beach 10 minutes before it hit my plate. The inside of the fish was sweet and soft and stuffed with fresh dill and lemon.

Vegan poke bowl - Credit: Kimberley Hammond

My guest thoroughly enjoyed her main dish, a Hawaiian poke bowl served with rice noodles and all the healthy trimmings like edamame beans, avocado, radish and roasted vegetables.

The portions were very generous, so we made the risky decision of sharing a dessert: a pineapple and coconut Eton mess. The meringue was infused with Malibu and it was topped with toasted coconut and lime – you would never guess that it was a vegan dish. On second thoughts, I probably could have managed it on my own!

All evening we were looked after by the warm and helpful staff, and I appreciated the variety of dishes on offer, from redefined British classics such as Dingley Dell ham hock terrine to trendy dishes like the teriyaki duck breast. Everything is served up in stylish and comfortable surroundings – holiday vibes included.

