Restaurant review: The Coast, Prestbury

The Coast puts Italian food firmly at the top of the list when seeking a fine night out

For me, Italian restaurants have become a bit of a reliable, but uninteresting, option on the long list of places to go when a meal out is in the offing. My decision is made less on the food than the atmosphere and the reliability of service; after all, we can cook our own pizza and pasta these days, can’t we? So on arrival at The Coast, in Prestbury, I was curious to discover just why this particular Italian has garnered quite the fan base it has.

A stylish interior, with Mediterranean vibes - Credit: Outsourced Media

Set on Prestbury’s high street, there is a smart and contemporary feel to the interior, with comfy stools in the bar area, and a warmly lit dining space with white brick walls (wallpaper, but perfectly done) and wooden ceilings. Staff are attentive and chatty, happy to join in menu selections, and the menu is pretty much as you hope and expect – classic Italian starters, pizza and pasta on page one, and tempting meat, fish and vegetarian dishes on the second. So far, so predictable. But something magical happens between menu and kitchen that completely woke me up.

Picture perfect, the Bruschetta does not disappoint - Credit: Outsourced Media

We ordered Bruschetta (tomato, red onion, basil and Burrata), and Pane Grigliato (fresh grilled pizza dough, rocket and Parmesan salad and cheesy pesto dip) to start, and it was from the first forkful of tomato I realised we had found somewhere very special. They just sang of fresh, summer days in Amalfi; sweet, luscious, perfect little bombs of scarlet joy. Beautifully seasoned, I didn’t actually need the cheese, good as it was, I could simply have inhaled the tomatoes. While I was revelling in tomato heaven, Mike was getting all giddy over warm, chewy, everything-you-want-pizza-to-be-but-never-is and cheesy pesto sauce. I honestly thought he would request a third pot of the yummy stuff, he cleaned out the first two so carefully. We were off to a very good start.

If you have never tried Porchetta, head straight to The Coast, immediately - Credit: Outsourced Media

For our mains, we chose Porchetta (me) and Saltimbocca (him). I have tried, and failed, to make my own Porchetta several times, but never having before had it made properly, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Oh my – you should make a special trip just for this. Lush, moist, sweet belly pork rolled up with herbs and roasted till the thinnest of crackling topper adds an extra dimension to every mouthful. If I close my eyes... Served with a black pudding fritter, crushed new potatoes, green beans, and a mustard cream sauce, it’s simply fabulous. This was also our first experience of Saltimbocca - Chicken thighs stuffed with sage and wrapped In Prosciutto, then pan roasted and served with mashed potato, green beans and a Marsala cream sauce. Mike adored this dish – it's rich and packed with flavour, wrapped in a beautiful sauce. I found it a little too much for me, but that was fine, I would have had to fight Mike for more than a first taste anyway.

Italian food done well is always a pleasure, but done like this, with such a clear focus on fresh tastes, and authentic recipes it’s an absolute joy, and now I know why there’s such a buzz around dining at The Coast.

thecoast.uk.com