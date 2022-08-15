Restaurant review: 'Herts' best pub' The Silver Cup, Harpenden

Run by two local friends, who renovated and rebooted it to offer imaginative dining as well as a traditional bar, Harpenden's Silver Cup has been voted Herts' best pub. We put it to the test...

In a county full of pubs, it takes something to be named the best. The Silver Cup in Harpenden has done just that, taking the 2022 title in the National Pub and Bar Awards just two years after Michael Singleton and Matthew Reeder, both raised in Harpenden, took over with the ambition to create what they call ‘something different’.



The Silver Cup was named best pub in Herts in the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards just two years after Michael Singleton and Matthew Reeder took over - Credit: Brian Arnopp



Different, in this case, means retaining the pub's roots as a place to drink but with the addition of a restaurant with a five-course tasting menu offering an exciting collection of exotic and inventive dishes, supported by a more familiar a la carte list.



The five-course line-up costs £60 per person with an optional £40 wine flight and is available Thursday to Saturday evenings. A la carte is also served Thursday to Saturday evenings as well as lunchtimes at £42 for two courses and £50 for three. A Sunday set menu is £36 for two courses and £45 for three, and there's a steak night on the last Wednesday of the month. Menus change frequently so it’s best to check before you go.



The arrival of Michael as general manager and Matthew as head chef coincided with the first Covid lockdown. The new co-owners used the enforced downtime to refurbish the building's interior to create a 34 covers dining space to do justice to what they had in mind for the food.

The new dining area can host 34 - Credit: Brian Arnopp



Both have strong connections to the industry. Matthew’s family ran The Silver Cup for seven years with other relatives managing pubs in north London while Matthew has worked in top restaurants in London and Hertfordshire including Anglo in Farringdon and Auberge du Lac at Welwyn. With his own restaurant in mind, he began hosting weekly supper clubs at The Silver Cup when his father ran it.



Michael’s family ran bars in Harpenden and St Albans, which inspired him to also follow a career in the world of hospitality, starting as a hospitality management graduate with one of the largest pub and restaurant groups in the US before returning to the UK and working with Mitchells and Butlers, and Greene King.



The tasting menu on the day of our visit also included two amuses-bouches giving an idea of what was to follow, both in ingredients and presentation. The first, a duck egg gribiche and barley cracker, was a savoury and interesting mouthful.

Lamb, courgette and lemon croquette - Credit: Brian Arnopp



The following lamb, courgette and lemon croquette was meaty and full of flavour. It was a first confirmation that a tasting menu does not mean going hungry but can offer a balance of food not possible with a single-dish plate.



Each of the following dishes extended the combination of balance and taste. A refreshing starter, to set off the egg and lamb, consisted of tomato, horseradish, black olive and rocket. Not just any tomato, but specifically an Isle of Wight tomato, a nod to Matthew’s passion for his ingredients, which are sourced direct from ethical and sustainable producers wherever possible, including game from local farms and estates, and foraged wild food.



Next on our menu was a taster of focaccia with yeast butter, leading up to more familiar territory of a Scottish salmon dish followed by salt marsh lamb. The salmon was expertly seared, retaining all the flavour and a pleasant change from the ubiquitous and usually overcooked version on many pub menus. It came with a Jersey Royal, crème fraiche and caviar, while the lamb continued the trend with its accompaniments of aubergine, yogurt and herbs.



Next came a palate cleanser, sometimes - though not recently - called an entremet, of olive oil ice cream with grape and ver jus, leading the way to a tempting dessert of white chocolate, strawberry and meringue which looked as good as it turned out to be.

White chocolate, strawberry and meringue - Credit: Brian Arnopp



One of two optional dishes on the menu, at £14 each - the other was a Hereford steak tartare with beef fat crumb and egg yolk - was a cheese course offering truffle Baron Bigod, known as the English Brie, served here with honey and malt loaf. We shared a portion just for the experience, a good decision with the richness complemented by an unexpected strong aftertaste neatly set off by the honey.



Verdict: Tasting menus are becoming more popular and this was a good example of a kitchen showing just what it can do, and diners given the opportunity to sample a range of tastes and flavours at one sitting. One of the best of our recent restaurant visits.

Dinner for two, including 12.5 per cent service, was £127.52

The Silver Cup

5 St Albans Road

Harpenden AL5 2JF

01582 713095

thesilvercup.co.uk