Published: 8:00 PM April 17, 2021

Having long conquered the world of seafood - TV's Rick Stein has moved into coffee, with a new store set to open in his beloved Padstow.

His latest show, Rick Stein's Cornwall, moves away from the recipe-based shows we love, and explores The Duchy in its many different guises - telling some old stories and some new.

And new for 2021, the celebrity chef has teamed up with bean connoisseurs' favourite Origin Coffee - to open the Rick Stein Coffee Shop - in Padstow, of course.

The first speciality coffee shop in the harbour town the Stein family made famous, the shop is opening in line with the Covid-19 lockdown rules, eventually offering both take-out and drink in.

READ MORE: Make your own Cornish gin

Housed in the former Rick Stein Patisserie, the building has undergone a complete redesign. Featuring a stained wood service bar with bespoke zinc countertop, exposed brick walls and window-front wooden benches overlooking the cobbled streets of Padstow.

The menu will feature three single-roast coffees, all sustainably-sourced, from fellow Cornish company Origin Coffee. The house filter coffee will change with the season, and white-based espresso drinks will be made using 1942 family-farmed Das Almas from the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Milk will come from local St Ives dairy in Trink.

The local produce theme continues with cinnamon buns from Truro’s Da Bara Bakery, Reuben bagels and sandwiches filled with local crab and Cornish gouda on the menu.

Rick Stein's sons Jack and Ed have been instrumental in the new business - Credit: Sam A Harris

The new business is a real family affair with Charlie Stein – director of drinks across all Rick Stein restaurants - spearheading the project and Jill Stein and Ed Stein, the family group’s directors of design in charge of décor.

Explore the menu and find out what's new for Rick Stein here



