Cheltenham chippy to compete in Britain's Top Takeaways

A popular fish and chip shop in Cheltenham is set to compete in a national televised competition to find the UK's best takeaway food.

Simpsons Cheltenham Fish and Chips opened in 2009, although fish and chips have been in the owners family for nearly 40 years and they also have branches in Stroud and Gloucester. In 2016, they named the UK's Number 1 Fish & Chip Takeaway and are comfortably within the Top 100 rated restaurants in Cheltenham on Tripadvisor.

Vic and Bonny are two mums who run Simpsons on Priory Road, which lies between the Cheltenham Town football ground and the edge of the Cotswolds AONB and they will feature on BBC Two's Britain's Top Takeaways along with Tony’s Chippy in Glasgow, Chris’s Chip Shop in Leicestershire, Hirds’ Family Fisheries in Huddersfield and Posh Fish and Chips in Cardiff.

Sara Cox and Darren Harriott present Britain's Top Takeaways - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Cody Burridge

The show, hosted by DJ Sara Cox and comedian Darren Harriot will air on Monday, May 9 at 8pm on BBC 2 with Simpsons, Judging the fish and chips served up and deciding who wins are takeaway-loving families who eat, rate and score the food from the comfort of their dining table or sofa alongside the guest judges, Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club.

The winner of the fish and chips category will go onto to compete for the overall title alongside the establishments that come out on top of the Indian, Burgers, Fried Chicken, Pizza, Mexican, Kebabs and Noodles which will air over the next few weeks.

Bonny,and Vic from Simpsons Fish and Chips in Cheltenham and Darren Harriot - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Stuart Wood

The programme will also be available to view on BBC iplayer after the TV broadcast.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m00177gm