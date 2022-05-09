Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink

Cheltenham chippy to compete in Britain's Top Takeaways

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 12:24 PM May 9, 2022
Updated: 12:27 PM May 9, 2022
Britain's Top Takeaways,09-05-2022,Fish & Chips,1,Bonny and Vic,Ricochet,Stuart Wood

Bonny and Vic who run Cheltenham's Simpsons Fish and Chips on Britain's Top Takeaways - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Stuart Wood

A popular fish and chip shop in Cheltenham is set to compete in a national televised competition to find the UK's best takeaway food.

Simpsons Cheltenham Fish and Chips opened in 2009, although fish and chips have been in the owners family for nearly 40 years and they also have branches in Stroud and Gloucester. In 2016, they named the UK's Number 1 Fish & Chip Takeaway and are comfortably within the Top 100 rated restaurants in Cheltenham on Tripadvisor.

Vic and Bonny are two mums who run Simpsons on Priory Road, which lies between the Cheltenham Town football ground and the edge of the Cotswolds AONB and they will feature on BBC Two's Britain's Top Takeaways along with Tony’s Chippy in Glasgow, Chris’s Chip Shop in Leicestershire, Hirds’ Family Fisheries in Huddersfield and Posh Fish and Chips in Cardiff.

Britain's Top Takeaways,10-05-2022,Britain's Top Takeaways - Announcement,Sara Cox, Darren Harriott,

Sara Cox and Darren Harriott present Britain's Top Takeaways - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Cody Burridge

The show, hosted by DJ Sara Cox and comedian Darren Harriot will air on Monday, May 9 at 8pm on BBC 2 with Simpsons, Judging the fish and chips served up and deciding who wins are takeaway-loving families who eat, rate and score the food from the comfort of their dining table or sofa alongside the guest judges, Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club.

The winner of the fish and chips category will go onto to compete for the overall title alongside the establishments that come out on top of the Indian, Burgers, Fried Chicken, Pizza, Mexican, Kebabs and Noodles which will air over the next few weeks.

Britain's Top Takeaways,09-05-2022,Fish & Chips,1,Bonny, Vic and Darren chatting over the kitchen co

Bonny,and Vic from Simpsons Fish and Chips in Cheltenham and Darren Harriot - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Stuart Wood

The programme will also be available to view on BBC iplayer after the TV broadcast. 
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m00177gm

Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

Gloucester Tall Ships

Cotswold Life

10 Cotswolds events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The 2019 Randwick Wap Queen

Cotswold Life

When is Randwick Wap in 2022?

Tessa Harris

Logo Icon
The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a Stay at The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
This summer frolic in perfect purple fields at Mayfield Lavender Farm in Banstead, Surrey 

Surrey Life

5 reasons why you must visit Surrey's famous Lavender field this summer

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon