5 of the best Somerset farmshops for Christmas shopping

Shop local and pick up some goodies in time for Christmas at these great farmshops, says Andrea Cowan.

Teals

Situated just off the A303 near South Cadbury, owners Nick and Ash Sinfield are celebrating the first anniversary of Teals.

This independent store was inspired by the simple farmstalls that the pair had discovered travelling in Africa. They thought it would be fun to replicate the rustic nature, warmth and hospitality of these buildings for the UK roadside.

The focus is on local, sustainable and unique produce. It’s a foodie destination with a butchery, fresh fruit and vegetables, a cheese counter, wine and spirits and a full food market. A light and airy restaurant provides some interesting dishes and sharing platters, or you can order food-to-go. For Christmas presents, check out the lifestyle and gift shop with a collection of books and homewares.

Not your average farm shop, it is powered by solar. There is a dog walking field, and a cricket pitch has just been created ready for matches next spring.

Rumwell Farm Shop

Owned by the Mitchell family, this independent business is located on the A38 between Taunton and Wellington .

What started 24 years ago as farm-gate sales has grown into a fully-fledged farm shop and related business. Prioritising provenance, with as much produce as possible made onsite, there is a traditional butchery counter selling home-reared and free-range pork and Rumwell Angus beef, a delicatessen, a bakery, which makes, amongst many other things, the famous Rumwell doughnuts, and the Rumwell Café. There is a food hall, jam kitchen, wine cellar, gift room and, the most recent addition, the Rumwell Flower Shed.

This really is a one-stop-shop for Christmas. There are customised hampers, gifts, cards, wreaths and Christmas trees, as well as festive floral arrangements from the Rumwell Flower Shed. Check the website for diary dates including meet Father Christmas, Christmas lunches, a candlelit carvery and a Christmas party night.

The Trading Post Farm Shop

Set on a working organic farm, the award-winning farm shop and deli is just off the A303 near South Petherton. Kate Forbes worked in the shop for years before buying it in 2017 when the owner retired.

It supports over 100 local suppliers and producers and the shelves are brimming with everyday items such as bread and cakes, preserves, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, all with an organic option where possible. There is an impressive collection of local gins and spirits, and 95 per cent of the cheese counter is sourced from the West Country.

Plastic waste is being tackled head-on with a zero-waste refill room for grains, dried fruit, nuts and spices. There is even an organic milk vending machine.

A special Christmas marquee has been put up as Kate has gone all out on the festive offering with a focus on fun, food and drink. Check the website for regular ‘meet the maker’ evenings.

Kimbers’ Farm Shop

Paul and Ruth Kimber have been farming since 1973, on the same land that has been in the Kimber family for 350 years, just outside Wincanton.

The shop was a natural extension to the mixed stock farm, providing an opportunity to showcase their ethically home reared Aberdeen Angus beef, Gloucester Old Spot pork and Somerset lamb. Visitors to the shop for Christmas will also find Kimber’s own free-range Bronze and traditional white turkeys.

Complementing the meats is a selection of locally-sourced quality vegetables, Rose Farm preserves and chutneys, Christmas puddings from Wedmore, Somerset ciders and cheese. There are plenty of Christmas gifts with luxurious Kimber’s sheepskin rugs, carved wooden goodies from Creamore Mill and hampers of enticing Somerset treats.

For further inspiration, the Trading Barn next door run by the Kimbers’ daughter, Naomi, is filled with independent traders selling antiques, fabrics and unique upcycled items for the home and garden.

Farrington’s Farm Shop

The aim at Farrington’s Farm Shop is to provide customers with the best local produce. This ranges from artisan cheese, locally-sourced poultry and meat to its own organic vegetables grown on the farm a mile away.

The farm shop also has its own production kitchen, and it makes an array of home-cooked produce including jams, chutneys, ready meals, pies, pastries and cakes.

With the addition of a Play Barn and Farm Park, Farrington’s Farm Shop caters for the whole family.

There will be plenty of festive events leading up to Christmas, beginning with the popular children’s Elf Academy which takes place over the first two weekends in December. There is the Swinging Christmas Tree Forest in the barn with a wide variety of trees to choose from.