Check out this amazing 10-day Somerset food festival

The Somerset Food Trail Festival runs from July 15-24 and is an 'open farm’ and farm-to-fork showcase that puts the spotlight on Somerset's smaller-scale, nature-friendly farmers and artisan producers.

From biodynamic vineyards to community-funded food forests; small batch, organic cheesemaking to rare breed pigs, apple orchards, aquaponics and cider making; buffalo mozzarella to milk-based vodka; the 10-day event offers a wealth of foodie experiences – and some cultural ones as well.

Live performance and art will complement talks, tastings and tours in multiple destinations across the county. The festival offers visitors a rare ‘behind-the-scenes’ access to the farms, landscapes, people and places that produce Somerset’s best, most flavourful food.

It's not just about food but all Somerset experiences

The Food Trail had a soft launch in 2018 with more than 30 eateries, producers and farmers opening their doors to the public. Sadly, plans to hold the Trail in 2020 and 2021 had to be cancelled due to Covid.

This year, with a revamped website launching soon and an interactive map, the Trail expects to feature over 100 venues, with funding from Mendip District Council6 and a number of town councils and supported by a network of around 30 volunteer coordinators.

