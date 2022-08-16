Discover: Spirit of George gin, made in Mobberley, inspired by Everest

Launched in 2017, Spirit of George gin takes its inspiration from George Mallory, Mobberley’s most famous resident

David Clayton and Ben Kaberry had no dream to launch a gin, it wasn’t a long-held ambition to figure out how to make the UK’s favourite spirit, they had no desire to come up with the inspiration, to concoct a recipe and go on to win multiple awards at two of the industry’s most revered competitions. But that’s precisely what they did, and all because of a night out.

David Clayton and Ben Kaberry - Credit: Neil Flitcroft

David explains: ‘One night in 2017 Ben and I were out with our families at The Bull’s Head, in Mobberley, and we were at the bar deciding what to drink and noticed that the range of gins was ever expanding, it was getting very popular. We said – we should make a gin. The next day we talked and realised that if we were going to do something, we had to do it now – time, and we, were getting on.’

Within two weeks the duo had bought a small copper still and started to experiment.

‘If you go online now there’s oodles of information and instruction on how to distil gin,’ David says, ‘but back then there was absolutely nothing. We created our own process and our own recipes wholly through trial and error. It may not be as efficient as it might be, but it works – it's gin done well, so we are sticking to our process.’

Spirit of George - Credit: Neil Flitcroft

Before starting, David and Ben decided they needed some form of hook, a recognisable inspiration for a craft gin that had its own story.

‘George Mallory is Mobberley’s most famous son,’ David says. ‘He grew up just along the road from where our distillery is.’

Mallory joined the first British Mount Everest reconnaissance expedition, in 1921 and went back again in 1922, when his team achieved a record altitude of 26,980 ft (8,225 m) without supplemental oxygen.

He was asked by a reporter why he wanted to climb Everest. He famously said: "Because it’s there."

The illustration on the label incorporates subtle and quirky details that nod to the brand’s story. On the final ascent there is a section on Everest called the 3 Steps, which is visible on the label with the image of a climber positioned at the third step where George Mallory was last seen. There are also images of ginger, clove, cardamom, cinnamon and tea woven into the landscape to represent the botanicals from the Himalayas. It was drawn by George Manley, a friend of the distillery and a North West mountain rescue specialist, and also the main UK trekking guide on David and Ben's recent Himalayas expedition - Credit: George Manley

In 1924 he returned to Nepal; this time determined to reach the summit. Sadly, he and his climbing partner, Andrew Irvine, from Birkenhead, disappeared on the northeast ridge of Everest. They were last seen about 800 feet from the summit. Mallory’s body was discovered by an expedition that had set out to search for the climbers' remains, on 1 May 1999. Irvine has not yet been found. Whether Mallory and Irvine reached the summit before they died remains a subject of debate. It was Irvine who was carrying the camera, so until his body is recovered, if ever, it will remain a mystery.

‘We wanted to pay some homage to Mallory, naming the gin Spirit of George, and including Himalayan herbs and botanicals, a Himalayan chai that gives the gin its distinct flavour.’

A distinct flavour that was soon winning awards for the novice pair.

‘The first batch we made was 32 bottles, all made from my kitchen, in December 2017. We sold it to the Cheshire Cat pubs in Mobberley, The Church Inn and The Bulls Head. Every bottle. The irony was that we had made our own gin, and to have a taste we had to go and buy a G&T from our local.

‘It was such a great feeling though, to see our own gin, behind the bar – and rapidly making its way to the front of the shelf, where the most popular gins sat.’

Spirit of George; a rounded, warming gin with orange citrus notes up front, leading to classic flavours of Nepal – ginger, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom –and a subtle Himalayan tea component for a unique, smooth finish - Credit: Neil Flitcroft

The batch had sold out by New Year, and David and Ben started distilling again.

‘Spirit of George had become very popular at the local pubs, but we wondered whether it was because it was local, or if it was genuinely a great gin, so we decided to send some off to the Sip Awards, in San Fransico, in 2018. It’s the truest blind tasting competition judged by consumers in the world, and we won Double Gold, some immediate success we didn’t expect, but made us realise that what we’re producing, if it works in San Fransisco then clearly it must be okay. We then moved our distillery from my kitchen to some space at The Church Inn, and started increasing our production.’

In April this year David and Ben decided it was time to follow, somewhat, in Mallory’s footsteps, and head to Mount Everest themselves, making the climb to Base Camp.

David was surprised by the mental resilience he and Ben had to find while climbing to Everest Base Camp - Credit: David Clayton

‘We decided that in order to pay homage to Mallory, we really should go to the Himalayas, just to experience it, and although we’re not climbers and are never going to go to the summit, to get to Base Camp still required a lot of effort, a lot of preparation. It was less physically challenging than I thought it would be, but a lot more mentally challenging. To get to 17,500 feet, it required a lot of resilience. More than anything, we’ve seen a little of where Mallory explored and just feel proud of achieving it.’

Another huge event for Big Hill also took place this year, the result of an email David sent to the CEO of Fortnum & Mason, during lockdown.

Sprit of George X Fortnum & Mason was devised as a limited edition run only, but has become the luxury store's best selling gin - Credit: Fortnum & Mason

‘Before he headed to the Himalayas, Mallory made a shopping to Fortnum & Mason, where he bought Champagne, foie gras and Fortnum’s chocolate to take with him. I emailed and said we had this award-winning gin, it has a connection with Fortnum & Mason through Mallory and could I send a bottle to him to try, as we would love to get it stocked there.

‘Before we knew it we were doing sampling sessions with them and they said they loved it; they love the story and the connection, but they didn’t want to stock Spirit of George – instead they wanted us to make something unique to Fortnums, that uses some of the ingredients Mallory would have taken with him on his final trip. So we created Spirit of George X Fortnum & Mason, with the very same chocolate George took to climb Everest – and he took loads. The chocolatier they use at Fortnum & Mason is the very same chocolatier they used 100 years ago, so the chocolate tastes exactly the same, and in addition to that we’ve included peppers and chilli, in recognition of ingredients that were introduced to Mallory during his expedition.’

Sprit of George X Fortnum & Mason was devised as a limited edition run only, but has become the luxury store's best selling gin - Credit: Neil Flitcroft

The gin has Fortnum and Mason’s bestselling gin, and David has now learned that it will form a key component of Fortnum & Mason’s iconic Christmas hampers this year. It seems this small Mobberley gin distillery is earning quite the reputation.

‘It’s just the cherry on the cake,’ he laughs.

There are no plans to rest on any laurels, however. As well as their Spirit of George, Big Hill has created Spirit of George Rose, which takes the London Dry and adds raspberry and vanilla and a breath of rose petals - ‘a pink gin on our terms,’ David says, and they aim to create a Climber’s Strength gin, too.

Every aspect of the gin's production is done by hand - Credit: Neil Flitcroft

In 2021 demand for the gins triggered a move to a larger space, just along the road from the Church Inn, at Dairy House Farm, the perfect location for a Mobberly distillery, which came about via a Sunday dog walk.

‘I was walking with Ian Norbury, who owns the farm, and mentioned I needed space. A few days later he came back and offered me the shippon, their old milking parlour, now outgrown.’

Our entire conversation has taken place to the background noise of cows lowing, which is rather charming. There is space here for storage, and for Ruth, a 130 litre alembic copper still named for Mallory’s mother, that has meant a significant streamlining in distilling the various gins.

Juniper berries are a requirement for every gin - Credit: Neil Flitcroft

‘We were able to suddenly become far more efficient with our time,’ he says. ‘We are still a small batch producer, but now can produce more for us and for other people. It’s my plan to bring in a second 130 litre still, which I shall name Annie, for Mallory’s wife.’

As quite the fan of Spirit of George myself, I can only rejoice that I shall never hit my favourite local retailer and be denied my planned purchase.

You can find Spirit of George at Dexter & Jones, Knutsford; The Lambing Shed, Knutsford; The Pub Hub at The Roebuck Inn, Mobberley; and at Cheshire Smokehouse, Wilmslow, or online at amazon.co.uk