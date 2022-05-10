Mobberley distillery takes Spirit of George to Fortnum & Mason, and Mount Everest

Mobberley gin distillers The Big Hill Distillery has joined forces with legendary luxury retailer Fortnum and Mason to launch a very special bottling of its signature gin, The Spirit of George.

The brand is inspired by the story of George Mallory, who in the 1920s was sponsored by the British Geographical Society to summit Mount Everest, a feat that, if successful, would make him the first person to do so. This collaboration honours a unique link between the brands: Fortnum and Mason was the last shop that Mallory visited ahead of his trip to Everest, with the climber dropping by to purchase essential expedition provisions, including chocolate, foie gras and champagne.

Spirit of George is unique in its inclusion of Nepalese botanical ingredients, with the founders, Ben Kaberry and David Clayton, working alongside Fairtrade farmers in Nepal to source special ingredients from the Himalayas which combine to create a super smooth gin. The Spirit of George blend that has been created for Fortnum & Mason also incorporates Fortnum’s own chocolate to link to provisions that Mallory took with him to the Himalaya’s. The chocolate creates a special smoothness that results in a luxurious finish. In addition, Big Hill Distillery have included peppers and chilli in recognition of ingredients that were introduced to Mallory during his expedition.

£45, fortnumandmason.com

This very special edition isn't the only triumph the duo from Big Hill Distillery can celebrate right now, as they have achieved the rather spectacular feat of climbing to Mount Everest's Base Camp - carrying a bottle of their own gin with them. The trek, which is most certainly not for the fainthearted (or weak kneed) was to raise funds for East Cheshire Hospice and Mind, and so far has raised over £2,700 via their JustGiving page.