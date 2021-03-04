Afternoon tea delivery in Suffolk

Published: 10:43 AM March 4, 2021

Afternoon tea is one of our favourite quintessentially British pastimes, evoking the opulence of Victorian times since its inception in 1840. We've gathered some afternoon tea delivery services in Suffolk that will be perfect for Mother's Day or a decadent afternoon treat



Arabella Reeve Catering



Stonham Road, Mickfield, Stowmarket IP14 5LS



Order this afternoon tea as a gift for someone else or a treat for yourself. There will be a selection of finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, double chocolate brownies and homemade cakes.



Orders are taken 48 hours in advance with a minimum order of two teas at £15 each. Delivery is available within 10 miles of Ipswich.





Harriet's



57 Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1BT



Having first opened in Bury St Edmunds in 2001, Harriet's Cafe Tearooms has expanded to both Cambridge and Norwich, serving elegant afternoon teas in all three cities. The afternoon tea is popular for tearoom visitors and can now be replicated at home with finger sandwiches, three patisseries, 15g of Harriet's own loose leaf tea, and two scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream.



The tearoom also offers a customisable afternoon tea that can be delivered to your door (or mum's door!). Choose a cream tea, afternoon tea or picnic box then add loose leaf tea or bubbles and await your parcel which will be packaged in a pretty Harriet's box.





Susi's Kitchen



1 Godfreys Wood, Woodbridge



Pretty cupcakes, tempting cake trays and of course, delicately prepared afternoon teas are available to order from Susi's Kitchen in Woodbridge.



Check the Facebook page for updates on availability and delivery details. The bakery also has pizza takeaway evenings which should be booked in advance and a collection slot booked.



Angel Delights



Hadleigh, Ipswich



Colourful and creative cakes come with the afternoon tea from Angel Delights such as heart-shaped biscuits and pink frosted cupcakes for Valentine's Day or Mother's Day.



Although the Mother's Day tea is sold out, the luxury afternoon tea can still be delivered any day of the week and includes sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and decadent sweet treats.





Jake's Bakes



Ipswich IP3 0EN



Order a luxury afternoon tea from Jake's Bakes which will include sandwiches, scones with jam and cream, cakes and confectionary treats, all freshly homemade.



Afternoon tea can be delivered in the Ipswich area and costs £22.99 for two people with free local delivery.

