We're looking for Suffolk's next Young Chef of the Year

person

By Jayne Lindill

Published: 1:07 PM July 6, 2021   
Food and drink awards 2021 logo

Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2021 - entries close July 11. suffolkfada.co.uk

Do you know a brilliant young chef with potential to go to the very top of his or her profession? Are you that young person? Then we want to hear from you. 

The 2021 Suffolk Food and Drink Awards are an outstanding opportunity for local young chefs to shine - to showcase their talent and skills in creating imaginative, delicious dishes in a live cook-off for the title Young Chef of the Year.

There's still time to get your entry in as nominations in for the 2021 Suffolk Food and Drink Awards close on July 11. As well as Young Chef of the Year there are 10 other categories which the public, food related businesses and their customers can enter. 

So if you haven't already nominated your business, yourself, your favourite Suffolk restaurant, producer, product, cafe, pub or newcomer visit the website now for all the details.

Young Chef of the Year - Harvey Thompson -Tuddenham Mill

2020 Young Chef of the Year Harvey Thompson who works at Tuddenham Mill.

Once the entries close, our panel of experts will begin judging, with the awards taking place at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, Ipswich, on September 27, 2021, when the winners will be revealed.

This is a great opportunity to support all those producers, farmers, shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes who were there when you needed them most during lockdown. Visit suffolkfada.co.uk for all the details you need to enter and to meet previous winners.



