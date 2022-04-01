Great Sunday roasts to try in Hertfordshire

Sponsored

If you're looking to book a delicious Sunday roast in Hertfordshire, here are some great pubs and restaurants to try

The Golden Fleece

29 Green End, Braughing SG11 2PG | 01920 823555

The multi award-winning Golden Fleece Country pub and dining rooms is the place to enjoy modern European food all year-round and on Sundays they serve delicious traditional roasts with all the trimmings using the best seasonal and locally sourced produce. They serve roast pork loin and chicken breast alternating with roast sirloin of beef and roast leg of lamb, every Sunday between 12 – 5pm.

For their vegetarian and vegan clients, they have an appetising five nut roast with mouth-watering cauliflower cheese, vegetables in season and the best roast potatoes and gravy in town. This free house is the perfect place to enjoy a Sunday roast with family and friends.

For dessert try one of their decadent home-made puddings or a delectable cheese board.

They cater to people with special dietary requirements; Coeliac, gluten free and dairy free dishes that will tempt your taste buds. Their menu can also be adapted for other food allergy sufferers.

Sunday roast - Credit: Unsplash

George IV

Cautherly Lane, Great Amwell, Ware SG12 9SW | 01920 870039 | info@georgeivpub.co.uk

Instagram | Facebook

The George IV is the perfect location to enjoy a traditional Sunday Roast, freshly prepared a la carte dining or sharing dishes all served in a friendly pub atmosphere.

Nestled in the picturesque village of Great Amwell, near Ware, the George IV is also an ideal destination after a scenic walk along the River Lea or visit to the nearby nature reserve, The George IV Sunday roasts have three options including sirloin of beef, leg of lamb and pork rack accompanied by seasonal vegetables, crispy roast potatoes and, of course, Yorkshire pudding!

A wine list carefully selected to complement the menu, cask ales from Hertfordshire brewers, a range of beers and variety of gins ensure something for everyone.

The George IV can also be the perfect venue for your next event. From intimate weddings, birthday parties and anniversaries to baby showers and corporate events, they’ve got it covered with their beautiful function room and variety of dining options.

George IV - Credit: George IV

Fox and Hounds

High St, Barley SG8 8HY | 01763 802 505 | contact@foxandhoundsbarley.com

Facebook | Instagram

Set in the picturesque village of Barley - the Fox and Hounds is a 350-year old pub showcasing a delicious and ever-changing seasonal menu that celebrates the best of British produce. On Sundays they offer a traditional roast dinner with native breed meats sourced from the Rare Breed Meat Company, crispy roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables grown in the surrounding Hertfordshire & Cambridgeshire farmland. Settle down with local ale by the roaring fire in the cosy bar area, or enjoy a seasonal gin & tonic made with their own gin and herbs grown in the pub garden. And don’t forget pudding; this pub featured in the Michelin Guide prides itself on traditional British classics such as sticky toffee pudding with rum butterscotch and clotted cream in the winter, or Eton Mess in the summer, made with sweet Essex strawberries and crisp meringue.

Fox and Hounds - Credit: Fox and Hounds

Centurion Club

Dining at Centurion, Hemel Hempstead Road, St Albans HP3 8LA | 01442 510520 | info@centurionclub.co.uk

Facebook | Instagram

Against the back drop of the 18th Green, the light-filled restaurant at Centurion Club invites guest to enjoy Sunday lunch in a relaxed, elegant setting. Head Chef, Calvin Hill, has created a three-course menu with a focus on top quality seasonal ingredients, complete with all your Sunday lunch favourites and more. From Hertfordshire Beef Sirloin and Slow Roast Pork Loin to Herb Crusted Cod and Pan Roasted Chicken Supreme. To perfectly complement the traditional mains are an array of starters and desserts that will not disappoint. There’s fresh Crayfish Avocado Cocktail or earthy Celeriac soup to whet your appetite. And to finish, the Instagram worthy Strawberry Mirror Cake with Coconut Bon Bon or, for the pudding purists, Sticky Toffee pudding served with lashings of caramel sauce promises a memorable finale. All to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace, in good company whilst taking in the stunning views.

Centurion Club - Credit: www.andrewhatfield.co.uk

The Bushel and Strike

15 Mill St, Ashwell, Baldock SG7 5LY | 01462 743984 | bushel.ashwell@gmail.com

Facebook

Set in the beautiful village of Ashwell, North Herts the Bushel & Strike is a traditional, welcoming pub in picturesque settings in the heart of the village. With better weather approaching, the fabulous garden gets the best of it all day long with the stunning backdrop of the 14th century church which boasts the tallest tower in Hertfordshire. Sunday Lunches are the jewel in the crown, with home-made starters and desserts framing a freshly made, generous serving of one of a selection of meats generally lamb, beef, pork with turkey offered occasionally or vegetarian mains you will not be disappointed by whichever you opt for. They offer a range of locally brewed ales as well as popular choice draught options, the fantastic range of wines are carefully selected to accompany the proudly made food and extensive selection of spirits means everyone is well catered for no matter your preference. They welcome dogs in the bar area and have a restaurant that caters for up to 70 covers including large parties for special occasions.

Bushel and Strike - Credit: Bushel and Strike

Coach House Kitchen at Hatfield House

Melon Ground, Hatfield Park, Hatfied, Herts, AL9 5NB | 01797 932725 | hatfieldhospitality@compass-group.co.uk

Instagram

Easter Sunday at the Coach House Kitchen

The popular Coach House Kitchen Sunday Roast is back and to celebrate the re-opening of the restaurant, why not take advantage of the amazing offers on offer for Sunday 17th April 2022.

Located in the quaint Stable Yard, the family friendly Coach House Kitchen is the ideal setting for a Sunday lunch with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, free parking and beautiful surroundings of Hatfield Park, a perfect day out for all.

Sunday Lunch 2 Course £16.95 per person

For every table of four booked, receive a complimentary bottle of Prosecco

Or

For every two full paying adults, get one complimentary child meal

Please note an offer cannot be used in conjunction with another one, one offer per booking only.

Booking in advance advisable on the details provided.

T’s and C’s apply.

Coach House Kitchen - Credit: Coach House Kitchen



