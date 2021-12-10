Surrey has some of the finest produce in the country – and what better way to show it off to friends and family than in a beautiful hamper? From beers to wine and from sweet to savoury, these gourmet bundles are sure to go down a treat this Christmas...



Festive gift box, Anydaymade

For a hamper to graze on throughout the holidays, look no further than this luxurious box. Anydaymade in Oxted has its own boozy berry jam and brandy butter, which you can slather onto slices of Miller’s plum and date toast. Next, warm up those Melrose and Morgan mince pies for a true taste of the season or cosy up with coffee and biscuits from the Shortbread House’s festive drum. The Snowdonia truffle cheddar and Quicke’s smoked cheddar make fine additions to any cheeseboard. Pop the cork on the Squerryes vintage brut on Christmas Day. Each hamper comes beautifully wrapped. From £90, anydaymade.com

Taste of Surrey gift box, Albury Vineyard - Credit: Albury Vineyard



Taste of Surrey gift box, Albury Vineyard

This box exudes elegance, with all the classics you need to make someone feel special: wine, chocolates and a cook book to pore over while indulging. You can choose from Silent Pool’s rosé or Albury’s own sparkling wine, with honey from the Surrey Hills vineyard’s own bees and artisan chocolates from Kokoh. It all comes packed in a classic wooden box (natural wood or black), which is perfect for repurposing with trinkets and treasures. £54.45 without book, £69.40 with book, alburyvineyard.com

Wooden Christmas Eve box, Hampers by Lauren - Credit: Hampers by Lauren



Wooden Christmas Eve box, Hampers by Lauren

Delight little ones with an extra special surprise ahead of the big day. Get them into the spirit with the colouring pages of festive scenes, and then pop the hot chocolate bomb filled with marshmallows into the mug for a cosy treat before bedtime. As they lay out the carrots and mince pies, they can also place Santa’s Secret Key under the doormat to make doubly sure he’s able to drop off his presents. The box itself, decorated with a festive character and your child’s name, is a beautiful keepsake that can be treasured for years to come. £59.98, hampersbylauren.com



READ MORE: Magical Christmas markets in Surrey



Surrey’s best brews, McLaren Fine Foods

Forget getting a generic box for that beer lover in your life – our county is filled with unique, exciting beverages that are well worth sampling. This hamper showcases them wonderfully, with Dorking Brewery, Crumbs Brewing and Big Smoke Bre. Co all featuring. Dorking Brewery’s Five Claw has tropical aromas and promises a mouth full of the West Coast, while the Surrey XPA is lightweight and easy to drink. The Sourdough Pale from Crumbs is zesty and the Bloomin’ Amber is malty and refreshing. Another beverage that also will transport you to warmer shores is the Rare Magic by the Big Smoke Bre. Co, as will the soft and hazy Daydream. It’s sure to keep them going for a while… at least until New Year’s, anyway. £24, mclarenfinefoods.com



Luxury Surrey Hills hamper, Partisan Cheesemonger

Sometimes, quite simply, absolute decadence is required, and this hamper curated by Guildford’s independent cheesemonger certainly produces that. The fine products come from Surrey and the surrounding areas and have been specially chosen in order to provide the most sumptuous experience. The cheeses come with tasting note guides from the experts, so you can fully enjoy the flavours. Pair them with The Fine Cheese Co apricot and sesame seed crackers, chutney, as well as the high welfare charcuterie. Of course, with cheese there has to be wine too, and bottles from Pewley Down and Albury Vineyard will go wonderfully with them. A selection of decadent truffles from the Partisan’s personal chocolatier Kokoh chocolate. £120 without hamper basket, £150 with hamper basket, surrey-larder.co.uk

Evening indulgence box, Kingfisher Farm Shop - Credit: Chloe Hardwick



Evening indulgence box, Kingfisher Farm Shop

If you’re craving a crisp glass of wine and nibbles, this box more than delivers. It’s packed with alternative gourmet treats such as Filbert’s garlic nuts, roasted fava beans and, from across the border, Sussex Charmer cheddar (it’s particularly delicious crumbled onto a cracker with the Single Variety chilli jam). There’s also juicy sweet peppers stuffed with ricotta. The Summerdown chocolate mints are refreshingly moreish. Chase it all with a glass of Denbies Surrey Gold White Wine. £50, kingfisherfarmshop.com



SUBSCRIBE: To Surrey Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors

Christmas hampers, Reigate Hamper Co - Credit: Reigate Hamper Co



Christmas hampers, Reigate Hamper Co

For a tailored bundle, the Reigate Hamper Co can make you up a beautiful box. There are more than 100 products to choose from, including drinks (wine, coffee, tea and local bitters), savoury bites (such as cheeses and chutneys) as well as sweets in the form of cakes, fudge and honey. Add a pampering touch with candles and bath salts. All the products are sourced from Surrey suppliers. Small £40, medium £70, large £99, reigatehamperco.co.uk



Christmas tradition, Godalming Deli

Pure flavour, pure lusciousness, pure Christmas – this is the hamper that classically brings together all your favourite holiday pleasures. For munching and crunching with your choice of red or white wine, the Surrey made Brown Bag crisps are the perfect salty accompaniment. The Five Hop Brewery craft ale will also go well with the snacks. Sweet treats include mince pies, T&M chocolates and – the ultimate traditional festive dessert – Christmas pudding. There are also non-alcoholic beverages too, including Belvoir fruit punch and Godalming Deli’s own locally roasted coffee. The hamper is finished off with a personalised gift tag, and you can choose for it to be gift wrapped if you want to surprise them even further. £80, godalmingfood.co.uk