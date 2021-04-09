How Chilworth Manor Vineyard creates its popular rosé wine

Published: 3:40 PM April 9, 2021

We go behind the scenes at Chilworth Manor Vineyard to find out just what it takes to produce one of Surrey’s most popular rosé wines

To say Chilworth Manor is steeped in history is something of an understatement. The beautiful 1,000-year-old estate sits serenely below the North Downs and the Pilgrims Way (where the devout journeyed to Canterbury to visit the shrine of the martyred Thomas Becket) and just above the Tillingborne River with the ruins of the 17th-century gunpowder mills to the south.

Recorded in the Domesday Book as a Saxon manor, the Blacksmith Lane property was given by William the Conqueror to his half-brother Odo, Bishop of Bayeux in the 11th-century. It then became a monastery until it fell prey to the wishes of Henry VIII.

Subsequent owners include the Randyll family, the Duchess of Marlborough and Sir Lionel Heald who served as MP for Chertsey during the 1950s and his wife, Lady Heald, a tireless fundraiser who served as the chairwoman of the National Garden Scheme for more than 30 years.

Today it is owned by Mia and Graham Wrigley, who very much see themselves as ‘guardians’ of this important Surrey house. Under their stewardship the decision was made to create a vineyard which now produces one of the county’s most celebrated rosé wines.

Surrey is well known as the UK’s wine-producing captial, so what prompted the pair to begin producing their own wines?

‘Basically, the story goes back a good few years,’ says Graham. ‘I had always wanted a vineyard and then Mia bought me some vines for my birthday and the idea really started to take shape.’

The pair, who were then living in Sweden at the time, planted the vines in the garden. They flourished and the idea of owning their own vineyard began to take shape. 'We thought, ‘if they will grow in Sweden, they will grow in England’,’ adds Graham.



They arrived in Surrey and new instantly that Chilworth was the place for them and their fledgling business.

‘It is so beautiful, we are so lucky to live here,’ says Mia. ‘Surrey Hills is the ideal place,’ adds Graham. ‘There are some real agricultural pioneers here and there is so much history. We are producing something from the ground that has been trodden for years. It is a very special place.

‘The soil and setting are very similar to those in the Champagne region of France and the local wine community is wonderful too. It is the perfect spot for so many reasons.’

However, while owning the estate and growing your own wine on a 16-acre vineyard may sound glamorous, Graham is quick to point out that it is hard work and often a stressful industry.

‘From mid-April to mid-May we live in fear of frosts,’ he says. ‘We pay close attention to the weather and monitor every drop in temperature. Our vineyard manager John and myself spend most nights trying to protect the buds – which involves getting up in the very early hours to light around 1,000 candles in an attempt to keep the vines from freezing.’

For her part, Mia deals with designers, social media, logistics and the supply chain. But as the vineyard has grown so has the workforce. It is, they say, a ‘real team effort’.

Up until this point, Chilworth has mainly produced just one variety of wine. Launched in 2017, the team’s first was its First Step Rosé. Both the 2017 and 2018 vintage sold out very quickly, as did the 2020 Chilworth Manor Rosé. Created largely using the pinot noir grape, the wine has a lovely rich, fruity texture, packed with strawberry and cassis.

This year they are introducing their first quality Chilworth Sparkling Rosé, which will be on sale from June.

‘We are very excited by the new wine, but everything takes such patience,’ explains Mia. ‘This grape goes back to grapes harvested in 2017. It is a slow process that cannot be rushed.’

To find out more, visit, chilworthmanorvineyard.com

