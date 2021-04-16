35 great Surrey pubs with beer gardens and terraces

Published: 9:15 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 9:24 AM April 16, 2021

The Drummond Arms in Albury, Surrey. A summer's evening spent drinking and dining alongside the River Tillingbourne is certainly an evening well spent. - Credit: Colin Smith / Geograph

From riverside retreats to secret gardens, we’ve got your summer covered with this selection of Surrey pubs with outdoor seating areas that are perfect for enjoying your favourite tipple and a bite to eat in the sunshine.

1) Abinger Hatch

Abinger Ln, Abinger Common, Dorking RH5 6HZ

The Abinger Hatch is blessed with a wealth of seating in its large garden and an outside bar and kitchen, with a wood-burning oven.

The 17th-century coaching inn is situated opposite St James’ Church in Abinger Common and is a walker’s dream, with plenty of routes in every direction. The pub is also home to a boules pitch and regularly hosts croquet matches.

2) The Anchor

Pyrford Lock, Wisley, Woking GU23 6QW

Ideally located on the banks of the River Wey, The Anchor offers the perfect vantage point for watching the colourful canal boats of Pyrford Lock pass by. The beautiful beer garden runs directly alongside the river, where visitors can enjoy a menu of traditional pub favourites and libation or two in the open air.

There are plenty of attractions nearby, including RHS Wisley, and the pub has even devised its own 3.2 mile walking route, which takes in some beautiful waterside scenery and offers views of the action at Pyrford Golf Club. Then it’s back on to The Anchor to watch the world float by.

3) The Barley Mow

Tilford Street, Tilford, Farnham GU10 2BU

A picture-postcard place, especially when there’s a cricket match on the green, The Barley Mow is a destination pub for motor clubs and ramblers.

It’s a pub that’s a comforting nod to the past.

4) Bel & The Dragon

Jumps Road, Churt, Farnham GU10 2LD

Situated in the charming village of Churt, the Bel & The Dragon offers the whole family a chance to enjoy a drink and some British seasonal food al fresco. The historic country inn is decorated in a cosy and classic style and incorporates a spacious bar and restaurant.

The large garden is open all year and is home to a wood-fired oven where the inn’s chefs serve up handmade pizzas. The garden also features a play area to keep children entertained while harangued parents relax. One nearby hidden gem is The Sculpture Park, where visitors can explore 800 modern and contemporary sculptures.

5) The Black Swan

Old Lane, Ockham, Cobham KT11 1NG

Only minutes off the M25 and yet found in perfect tranquillity, The Black Swan’s beautiful garden is ideal for a little al fresco dining.

Besides excellent food and drink, they host a classic car and bike meet every second Sunday of the month.

6) Botley Hill Farmhouse

Limpsfield Road, Warlingham CR6 9QH

Situated on the Titsey Estate in the Surrey Hills, Botley Hill Farmhouse is known for the breathtaking views from its enviable position at the highest point of the North Downs Way.

Cyclists and walkers can take a break from their exertions by stopping at the pub’s quaint garden and enjoy its locally sourced menu.

7) The Cricketers

Downside Common, Downside, Cobham KT11 3NX

This stylish place is part of the White Brasserie Company these days and remains one of the area’s prettiest pubs.

With 17th century roots, it balances old and new and is a top spot for a leisurely pint overlooking Downside Common.

8) The Dog & Pheasant

Haslemere Road, Brook GU8 5UJ

Dating back to the 15th century, The Dog & Pheasant is just about the quintessential English pub: all low-hanging wooden beams, log fires and interesting village characters.

The pub is found in a gorgeous location, surrounded by a lovely garden and a cricket pitch across the road.

9) The Dolphin

The Street, Betchworth RH3 7DW

This traditional 17th-century pub is located in Betchworth, a quintessentially English village, nested in the shadow of the North Downs.

The Dolphin prides itself on its friendly hospitality and serves up a menu of freshly cooked food in either its cosy interior during colder climes or large garden in summer.

10) The Donkey

Charles Hill, Tilford GU10 2AU

The two resident donkeys, Pip and Dusty, are an integral part of the character and history of this old pub, and in the summer months, they enjoy being close to the clientele enjoying the pub’s garden and terrace.

The great food makes this spot another hidden gem.

11) The Drummond

Albury Street, Albury GU5 9AG

Among Albury’s scenic chimney stacks and red brick cottages, the hanging baskets of The Drummond still catch the eye.

Found by the River Tillingbourne, it’s blessed with a great garden and conservatory to soak up the rays. They also happen to love hog roasts and BBQs.

12) The Four Horseshoes

13-15 Burrow Hill Green, Chobham GU24 8QP

With an offering that more than lives up to Chobham’s foodie village reputation, this is a fantastic modern country pub.

While the food is mouth-watering, you’re just as likely to find regulars stretching out on the patio with a drink and a few horses tied to hitching posts.

13) The Fox and Hounds

Bishopsgate Road, Englefield Green TW20 0XU

One of Englefield Green’s oldest pubs, dating back to 1780, the Fox and Hounds is found in an idyllic location right next to Windsor Great Park and a short distance from Guards Polo Club and Virginia Water Lake.

With hacking popular in the area, horses are welcome too and can be tied up at the pub's front.

14) The King William IV

Byttom Hill, Mickleham, Dorking RH5 6EL

The King William IV offers some spectacular views of Mole Valley from its pretty garden terrace, which stays open all year and is the perfect place to enjoy a lazy afternoon. The pub’s home-cooked food and selection of real ales and wine makes it a great pit stop on one of the many walking routes in the surrounding area.

The King William IV is ideally located for walking on Box Hill, Norbury Park or Mickleham Downs. Cherkley Court is also accessible by footpath from the bottom of Byttom Hill.

15) Kingswood Arms

Waterhouse Lane, Banstead, Kingswood KT20 6EB

This pretty family-run pub has long been at the heart of the Kingswood community (since 1898, in fact) and boasts a large garden that’s perfect for catching up over a meal or drinks with friends.

Its restaurant is found in the pub’s conservatory, so let there be light.

16) Marney’s

Alma Road, Esher KT10 8JN

Situated on Weston Green beside Marney’s Pond, it’s said that Marney’s started life as a hostelry in the mid-1700s as a hunting lodge for Hampton Court Palace.

Whatever the origins, it’s a great place for food and drink and boasts a lovely garden.

17) The Mill

Farnham Road, Elstead, GU8 6LE

The Mill at Elstead is steeped in history. Oliver Cromwell’s roundheads occupied the site before functioning as a corn mill, a factory that made braid for military uniforms and a hospital during the Second World.

The pub’s beautiful waterside garden on the banks of the River Wey at Elstead offers the perfect chance to marvel at The Mill’s architecture and soak up its history while ducks and swans swim by.

18) The Onslow Arms

The Street, West Clandon, Guildford GU4 7TE

One of those pubs that you’d be just as happy at enjoying a local tipple with the Sunday papers, watching jazz with a glass of wine or settling down for a meal with friends and family.

There’s a well-stocked bar, a relaxed ambience and a welcoming enclosed courtyard garden that are sure to appeal.

19) The Percy Arms

75 Dorking Road, Chilworth, GU4 8NP

This elegant country pub, set in the village of Chilworth in the heart of the Surrey Hills, hides a surprising gourmet secret. The pub specialises in authentic South African cuisine, such as Boerewors sausages, ostrich medallions and Durban style curry, all of which can be enjoyed in its spacious garden.

With a stream and spectacular views of St Martha’s Church, the garden is a great place to enjoy the summer weather or an ideal starting point for an outdoor adventure. Must-see attractions nearby include Newlands Corner, Chilworth Manor and Loseley Park.

20) The Plough Inn

Abinger Road, Coldharbour, RH5 6HD

Another pub that’s home to a microbrewery, they’ve also reopened the village shop next door.

After a stroll up Leith Hill, a visit for a pint of their best and a seat in the garden (which has a small kitchen garden at the end) is a must.

21) The Queen’s Head

The Street, East Clandon, GU4 7RY

A classy place found just around the corner from the Albury and High Clandon vineyards, The Queen’s Head has recently been refurbished.

It’s only just off the A246 but feels like a world away.

22) The Red Barn

Tandridge Lane, Blindley Heath RH7 6LL

A 300-year-old rural retreat, this historic barn turned pub disguises a striking interior.

Outside, the garden attracts punters like bees to a honey pot.

23) The Refectory

Old Portsmouth Road, Milford, Godalming GU8 5HJ

Every time you enter Milford’s The Refectory, there’s a tendency to catch your breath, as there aren’t many Surrey pubs like it.

A transformed old cattle barn, its interior is huge, but, handily, there’s also a well-kept garden to settle back in.

24) The Royal Oak

Royal Oak, Chart Lane South, Stonebridge RH5 4DJ

It is only a short trip off the beaten track near Dorking, and with sunset views over the open countryside, this pub is really rather blessed, especially in the summer months.

Its position in the Surrey Hills also makes it a trendy spot for those who’ve been walking in the area.

25) Skimmington Castle

Bonnys Road, Reigate RH2 8RL

A little like royalty among Reigate’s pubs, The Skim is something of a tradition for many families in the area - often as a convenient excuse to escape the house and walk across the beautiful Reigate Heath or via the local fields and farms.

It’s a comfortingly traditional place welcoming drinkers, diners and dogs alike.

26) The Surrey Oaks

Parkgate Road, Parkgate RH5 5DZ

A local beer legend, The Surrey Oaks, has regularly been named among the best pubs in Surrey and indeed Britain by CAMRA.

Surrounded by idyllic countryside, this truly is a quintessentially English pub and the perfect place to unwind. They’re famous for their beer festivals, but the food is great too.

27) The Swan Inn

Petworth Road, Chiddingfold GU8 4TY

With a picture-perfect ‘secret’ summer garden, The Swan is found in the stunning village of Chiddingfold and has a charming swagger to it.

As an AA four-star inn with a two rosette restaurant, it’s a classy venue that’s still welcoming for a leisurely tipple.

28) The Swan Hotel

The Hythe, Staines TW18 3JB

Perched on the banks of the River Thames with its own private mooring, this 16th-century hotel has been recently refurbished by Fuller’s.

It’s a half-hour walk along the towpath to the Runnymede Pleasure Grounds.

29) The Three Horseshoes

Dyehouse Road, Thursley, GU8 6QD

If you ever need to explain the joy of an English pub to an overseas visitor, then The Three Horseshoes is probably a decent place to start. You walk into the chocolate-box pretty building and straight into a bar that’s often packed with regulars.

Then there’s the restaurant, hidden around the corner and a real gem, and the secluded garden, which is as lovely as you’d expect from this rural retreat.

30) The Weyside

Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3XJ

Colourfully stylish seating that looks out to the River Wey makes this Guildford pub’s terraced garden a popular choice for a sunny afternoon’s lunch or after-work drinks.

Extra touches like offering outdoor drinkers a hot water bottle, welcoming dogs and laying out bread for people to throw to passing ducks have made this watering hole a must-visit. The pub’s kitchen dishes up locally sourced and seasonal food with a focus on seafood.

31) The Wheatsheaf

40 Esher Green, Esher KT10 8AG

The green at Esher is its own little world hidden away from the town’s cosmopolitan High Street.

Recent years have seen The Wheatsheaf pub, which presides over the tranquil haven, enjoy a new and welcome lease of life.

32) The White Horse

The Street, Hascombe, GU8 4JA

This Hascombe pub is home to a truly stunning country garden that’s perfect for relaxing with your favourite tipple.

Built in the 16th century, the pub is near many walking and cycling routes, including the Greensand Way.

33) The Wiremill

Wire Mill Lane, Felbridge, RH7 6HJ

Probably the only pub in Surrey that offers its own occasional waterskiing entertainment, The Wiremill is found in a converted 15th-century mill on the edge of a lake.

Don your shades and pretend you’ve flown off to warmer climes on sunny days…

34) The Withies Inn

Withies Lane, Compton, GU3 1JA

As quintessentially English as it gets, The Withies is a time capsule and a welcome escape from the pace of modern living.

Found just down the road from Loseley Park and Watts Gallery - Artists’ Village, this is a cultured corner of the countryside.

35) The Wotton Hatch

Guildford Road, Wotton, RH5 6QQ

There can’t be many pubs better than this to enjoy a sunset view over the fields.

It takes a little bit of imagination to transform the passing traffic on the road into a lazy river, but you soon adapt!

