Sussex Brewery launches limited edition ‘Freedom’ India Pale Ale in support of Ukraine 

Karen Pasquali Jones

Published: 10:13 AM April 22, 2022
Cheers to helping Ukraine through a limited edition Pale Ale

Bedlam Brewery has released a limited edition ‘Freedom’ India Pale Ale’ in support of the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. 

The Sussex craft brewery will be donating £15 from every case of 12 bottles sold to vetted relief organisations in Ukraine via the international ‘Brew for Ukraine’ initiative set up by the Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv.  

The Freedom pale ale creators hope to help people in Ukraine 

If all 260-plus cases of the limited beer are sold, that means a total of £4,000 will be donated. There’s also a QR code on the label that means drinkers can also donate to the Disaster Emergency Committee website direct.  


Rob Shepherd, managing director of the socially responsible brewery established on Allbourne Estate winery, in Plumpton Green, in 2011, said: ‘Ordinarily we’d celebrate the release of a new beer but there’s nothing to celebrate here given the horrific ongoing situation in Ukraine.  

‘All we can hope is that by releasing this beer, we can raise some funds in support of the enormous humanitarian relief effort that is, and will continue for a long time to be, required in Ukraine, a country where a bloody conflict is being fought but whose western border is only some 22 hours’ drive from the brewery.’ 

The citrus hope Pale Ale, which has hints of tangerine and a smooth biscuit malt body, will be available to order in 500 ml bottles online at bedlambrewery.co.uk. 

Sussex Life
Support Ukraine
Food and Drink

