Bells chime again for gastro pub in Aston Clinton

Published: 12:30 PM September 6, 2021

The restored Bell was a haunt of Liz Taylor, Richard Burton and Jackie Onassis - Credit: SeeAitch Food

One of the UK’s best-known gastropubs, The Bell in Aston Clinton, near Tring, reopened last month after a major update and a pledge to preserve its Grade II heritage.

Now part of Mitchells and Butlers’ Premium Country Pubs brand, the business rose to prominence in the 1960s, 70s and 80s under the ownership of Gerard Harris and later his son Michael as the eating place of choice for the likes of Liz Taylor, Richard Burton and Jackie Onassis.

The refurbished Bell has been given a modern and stylish feel with much emphasis on luxury, with plush furnishings and muted colours.

General manager Mark Jackson said, ‘We’re absolutely thrilled with the transformation. The new design retains the pub’s original features, including our trademark bell, but we’ve also given a beautiful building the new look it deserves. The reopening marks a whole new chapter.’

The menu, supervised by head chef Alin Tolu, features fresh seasonal produce with modern world-food trends including Asian influences along with premium grill dishes, fresh fish delivered daily and a selection of health and low calorie options.

Highlights range from starters like brown and oyster mushrooms on a toasted sourdough crumpet to passion fruit martini Eton Mess as a dessert.

Featured main courses include four-bone lamb rack, rotisserie pork belly and scallops, seared sea bass fillets or aged steaks.

There is also an extensive vegan menu including Mediterranean mezze flatbread, roasted cauliflower wedge, plant based burgers and spiced coconut curry as mains and warm lemon, blueberry and polenta cake among the desserts.

Tuesday to Sunday 8am-10pm; London Rd, Aylesbury, HP22 5HP; thebellastonclinton.co.uk



