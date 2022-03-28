Essex wine: the best vineyard tours and wine tasting in Essex

Sara Thake of Elizabeth Rose Wines is an expert in, and passionate spokesperson for, English wine. This month, she gives her insider tips for getting the best out of wine tours

I am writing this from my desk at home – sadly, not overlooking a graceful field of vines. I have been struck down with the dreaded virus, and all I can think about is getting back out into the world. I received an email this week from a reader who has been following my column with some interest. He explained he’s looking to arrange a wine tour for his friend’s 60th birthday and asked if I had any advice? Well, I have all the advice. So, get comfy, reader, and do not throw this one away because you will need to refer back. Here is my Essex wine tour insider info...

Martin’s Lane Vineyard in late September - Credit: Martin's Lane Vineyard

Crouch Valley Wine Tours

As the name suggests, Crouch Valley Wine Tours operate in the gorgeous wine region of Crouch Valley in South-East Essex, just South of Maldon. Run by the lovely Graham and Caroline, simply email info@crouchvalleywinetours.co.uk and tell them what you’re after. They will get to work planning your day, which can include transportation, vineyard and winery tours and lunch or dinner – it’s entirely up to you.

Tuffon Hall Vineyard

Tuffon Hall Vineyard is based in Sible Hedingham in the north of Essex. If you’re looking for a vineyard mini-break, this is a great choice. The beautiful, six-bedroom farmhouse is sandwiched between the vineyard and a 400-year-old barn, perfect for large families or groups. Just visiting for the day? No problem. Tuffon Hall offers tours and tastings throughout the summer. The gorgeous barn also doubles as a wedding venue, so be sure to book ahead to avoid wedding crashing!

Great Lodge Vineyard

Great Lodge Vineyard in the village of Great Bardfield is another great option for a mini-break. However, Great Lodge also operates as a wedding venue, so weekends are generally fully booked with wedding parties. Here you will find the most stunning, enormous Grade I listed barn, as well as a herd of friendly woolly alpacas – both of which are worth a visit alone. If you are booking a tour and tasting, these are run from May to September and can include a ploughman's lunch or afternoon tea.

Drool-worthy lunch at Great Lodge - Credit: Tom Halliday

Saffron Grange Vineyard

Saffron Grange Vineyard is based just outside of Saffron Walden, and they have a spectacular, brand-spanking-new winery and tasting room, which is ready for visitors. Book your visit with a flight of wine and a charcuterie board, then sit back and soak up the countryside views, whilst you decide which wines you simply have to take home. Tours operate May to October, and the story behind the vineyard takes you right back to prehistoric times when woolly mammoths roamed the earth!





Whether you’re thinking of spending some time touring Essex’s vineyards, just visiting the one, or even planning your own vineyard mini-break, there are loads of options to choose from. From experience, I would recommend you visit no more than three vineyards in one day. You’re likely to get a wine flight on each tour and you will be more than merry by the end of your trip. A designated driver is essential!

In the past, I’ve chosen to do wine tours in the morning, finishing with lunch. This is a most enjoyable way to spend a morning. Most vineyards only operate tours during the summer months and there are a couple of reasons for this. Firstly, there’s not much to see outside of summer because the vines are bare, resembling twigs stuck in the ground. Secondly, a vineyard tour will mean walking around a vineyard, which involves being in the great outdoors, so the weather will have an impact on your enjoyment of the trip. This brings me to my final top tip: pack wellies. You may or may not need them, but vineyards are primarily farms, so pack accordingly – and happy tasting!

Sara and Sam Thake in appropriate wine tour attire! - Credit: Sara Thake

Want the fun of tasting local wines without the travel? Try Elizabeth Rose Wines’ Local Favourites Case, featuring top wines that are either grown locally or are of local importance. Search ‘local favourites’ at elizabethrosewines.co.uk – and don’t forget, Essex Life readers get 10% discount with code ESSEX10.