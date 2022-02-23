The BIG Easter Market is heading to Cornwall

Put all your local eggs in one, handcrafted basket this Easter!

This April two local organisations - Truro Farmers Market and The Cornwall Shop Small Market – are teaming up to bring a bountiful selection of seasonal food, drink, arts and crafts to Lemon Quay, in what promises to be an unmissable four-day event.

Over 60 stalls will have everything you need for a special Easter - Credit: Duchy Fairs

The BIG Easter Market

The BIG Easter Market takes place from Wednesday 13th April to Saturday the 16th inclusive, from 9am to 4pm each day, and will see Truro’s central plaza come alive with a feast for the senses to mark the season of renewal.

Over 60 stallholders are booked to attend, and visitors can also expect music and entertainment, street food and craft demonstrations.

Sarah ­Curley of Duchy Fairs, which runs The Cornwall Shop Small Market, said:

“We’ve joined forces with Truro Farmers Market before, so we know that the two markets are a great fit for each other. For The BIG Easter Market our fabulous Cornish creatives will be showcasing contemporary craft and design across a range of mediums, presenting beautiful home and lifestyle wares, and offering up some incredible vintage and salvage finds. We can’t wait!”





Meanwhile, the stalls of Truro Farmers Market will be bursting at the seams with springtime foodstuffs – expect a bumper crop of colourful, fresh produce and artisan food and drink to try and buy.

The regular market, which is held every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the year, has continued to thrive throughout the pandemic; it was named one of the Best Outdoor Markets in Britain last year by The Times.

Stewart Girvan, Market Coordinator, said:

“Spring is such a great time for food and drink at market, with everything from hot cross buns to artisan chocolate, spring lamb to the first of the Cornish asparagus. We’ll also have a great choice of locally grown plants and flowers to entice shoppers. It will be a real celebration of everything Cornwall has to offer.”

The BIG Easter Market is a great opportunity support small, independent producers and reduce your carbon footprint, in the knowledge that every pound goes back into the local economy.

You can also visit the market twice a week throughout the year - Credit: Duchy Fairs

As Sarah puts it:

“Our two markets share a commitment to spreading big love for shopping small. At this event in the heart of Truro you’ll be able to buy original, beautiful, interesting, artisan, small batch and quality products, while supporting an indie trader or small business along the way. And of course, there’ll be plenty of chocolate too…”

The BIG EASTER Market on Lemon Quay will run from Wednesday 13th April to Saturday the 16th inclusive, from 9am to 4pm each day. For more information on The BIG Easter Market follow Truro Farmers Market and Duchy Fairs on social media.

This is a collaboration between the Truro Farmers Market and The Cornwall Shop Small Market - Credit: Stewart Girvan Photography

Truro Farmer's Market

Since its inception in 1997 the Truro Farmer’s Market co-operative has sought to provide an alternative to supermarkets, multi-national retailers and out-of-town shopping centres.

Truro Farmer’s Market operates on Lemon Quay in the heart of Truro on Wednesday and Saturdays, and on The Moor in Falmouth on Tuesdays.

A trip to market is the ideal way to stock up your fridge and cupboards with the finest local produce. Products include locally reared meats, fresh seafood, artisan cheeses, honey, preserves, cakes and chocolate, tea and coffee, wine and spirits.

There is also an array of locally-made crafts on sale; from skincare to candles, toys to vintage homeware, shoppers will enjoy choosing unique purchases in the knowledge that their spending is staying in the local community.

For more information visit trurofarmers.co.uk