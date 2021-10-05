Hairy Bikers Go North to celebrate Lake District food

Published: 4:23 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 4:39 PM October 5, 2021

The Hairy Bikers return to their roots in the North

The Hairy Bikers’ tour of the north continues this week as they park their bikes in the Lake District and meet some of the region’s finest chefs and food producers.

Dave Myers grew up in Barrow and has described the latest series as a ‘love letter to the north’. He and fellow Hairy Biker Si King from Newcastle cross-cross the top half of the country and showcase brilliant food along the way.

Cumberland Sausage, one of Dave's favourite foods from his home region

The third episode in the latest series - ‘The Hairy Bikers Go North’ - will be broadcast on BBC 2 on Thursday October 7 at 8pm when the pair reach Lakeland.

The Hairy Bikers at the Growing Well vegetable farm at Sizergh

They visit Growing Well, an award-winning mental health charity and fruit and veg farm at Sizergh, which provides an opportunity for Si and Dave to discuss the mental health issues they have faced. They then use produce from the farm to create a summer vegetable strudel with an American layered salad.

Dave and Si also visit the Horned Beef Company on the fringes of Morecambe Bay and meet David and Rebecca Corrie-Close who founded the business in 2015.

Si and Dave with Rebecca and David, owners of The Horned Beef Company

The next stop on their tour is Hrishikesh Desai’s Hrishi Michelin star restaurant at Gilpin Hotel near Windermere. Hrishikesh shares some of the secrets of his style of cooking, blending traditional French gastronomy with Indian spice which recently saw his restaurant named among the country’s best in the National Restaurant Awards.

Si and Dave with Ray and Pat, owners of Edmondson's Fresh Fish

Their journey also takes in one of the region’s undoubted culinary highlights – Morecambe Bay shrimps – and meet the last remaining fishermen still shrimping in the Bay.

The Hairy Bikers Go North has been produced for BBC Two by South Shore. The opening episode of the series saw the pair travel to Lancashire where they paid a visit to Goosnargh Gin.