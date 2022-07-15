Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
The brand new pretty pink gelato shop open in Hertford

person

Richard Cawthorne

Published: 11:32 AM July 15, 2022
Tilly's Gelato, Hertford 

Tilly's Gelato, Hertford - Credit: Tilly's Gelato

Just in time for summer, ice cream fans have a new venue to explore in Hertford with the opening of Tilly’s Gelato. The specialist luxury boutique café run by 24-year-old entrepreneur Tilly Anderson is born of what she says is ‘an absolute passion’ for the product.

There are 14 flavours on a menu that changes almost daily plus fresh hand-baked cakes including cinnamon buns and brownies and speciality coffee.

‘We believe the best time for ice cream is always,' Tilly says. 

Located at 14 Railway Street, the gelateria is immediately recognisable for its pretty pink exterior and Instagrammable interiors.

Tilly's is open 11am to 6pm from Monday to Wednesday. 11am to 9pm on Thursday and Friday. 10am to 9pm on Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Follow Tilly's on Instagram to stay up to date.

