Penzance baker triumphs at national bread awards

Paul Jones of Paul's Bread based in Penzance, Cornwall has been announced a winner at this year’s Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food, the UK’s leading celebration of the art of bread-baking.

On Wednesday 26 October, stars of the bread-baking world gathered together, for the first time in three years, at St John’s Church, Hyde Park, London for the much-anticipated awards ceremony.

Paul’s ‘White Tin’ was declared the winner of the Wright’s Flour Great British White category by Stephen Hallam, Chair of the Judges. Paul started his bakery during lockdown after overcoming cancer. He runs the bakery seven days a week, doing everything from molding and baking to packing and delivering.

Paul’s winning creation was one of just under 500 loaves submitted to the Awards from around the United Kingdom. On the morning of Judging Day, which took place at Cathedral Hall in Westminster, the hundreds of loaves were delivered by courier, taxi and also in person to ensure maximum freshness.

Judging at Cathedral Hall in Westminster - Credit: Henry Kenyon

“Seeing the high quality of the loaves submitted into this year’s Awards, it is hugely satisfying to know the skill and passion for baking good bread here in the UK is not only in good hands, but has to bode well for the successful future of our Craft,” says Hallam, whose fellow judges, all 70 of them, included Carl Shavitz, Founder & Director, Artisan Bread School, Cindy Zurias, Artisan Baker Consultant, Jane Mason, Founder & Director, Virtuous Bread, Nick Harris, Chairman, Craft Bakers Association and Juliet Sear, Baking Expert, Cook, Food Stylist, Author & TV Presenter, The Wonder Baker.

“It is great to be reunited with the bread baking community in real life, we welcomed some new judges to the family and were very impressed as always, by the expertise and passion during the judging process,” said Scott Goodfellow. “The standard of loaves submitted was very high, reflecting the excellent quality of the UK bread industry.”

Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food, launched in January 2013, is open to all bakers: amateur and professional, young and old. “What a joy to be back in the ‘real’ world,” says Caroline Kenyon, Director of the Awards. “Seeing the remarkable array of bread on display at Cathedral Hall when we held our Judging Day, it was clear the UK bread industry has really held its own despite all the slings and arrows. What heroes they are.”