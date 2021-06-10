Enjoy a summer tipple with these top 10 wines – and search your own attic and cellar for vintage treasures, say Knutsford’s Morgan Edwards 

Published: 3:34 PM June 10, 2021

A treasure hunt is always a laugh, but one for a high-ticket vintage wine? Count us in.

Knutsford’s fine wine and spirits merchant Morgan Edwards is inviting people in the county to search their homes for vintage wines, with the person who finds the most valuable bottle winning a six-month subscription to their new members Wine Club.

Members of the exclusive club will receive regular deliveries of fine wines on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, along with tasting notes on each wine.

Co-owner Edward Speakman says: ‘We know that there is quite a lot of vintage wine out there, possibly just gathering dust in people’s homes, so we’re asking people to take to their attics and cellars to look for old bottles of wine and bring them to us to be valued, free of charge.

‘Often when I’m doing a valuation, I'm presented with bottles that have a badly worn label – or maybe it’s missing entirely – so people have no idea what’s inside.

‘When I tell them what the wine actually is, and share the provenance of it, people find it fascinating. Being able to unveil that mystery for clients is probably one of my favourite parts of the job.

‘That, and visiting wine producers to source new wines.’

Morgan Edwards looks for wine producers that have a passion for creating the finest wine they can, while remaining true to their local wine culture.

They source and import wines, visiting vineyards and getting to know winemakers personally.

Co-owner director Morgan Ward says: ‘Our customers enjoy chatting to us and asking lots of questions about our wines, which is what gave us the idea for the Wine Club. Each month, we will personally select six brand-new wines – with a choice of six red, six white or three of each – and we’ll deliver them to members with tasting notes, wine facts and food pairings.’

DOW 1960. - Credit: Raredevice Ltd.

Edward adds: ‘It’s thrilling to imagine what we might be discovered. It would be incredible, for instance, if someone were to unearth a 1931 Quinta do Noval Nacional; a wine that is very old and incredibly precious because it’s made from pre-phylloxera vines, ancient vines that were almost entirely obliterated by the phylloxera bug in the 1860s.

‘We are very excited to see what people bring us, so watch this space.’

The treasure hunt is ongoing through June and July, and for a free valuation book via phone or email. Subscription prices start at £60 per case, for six wines, and members will receive a 10 per cent discount on all wines in store and online, morganedwards.co.uk





Wines under £10

Domaine Les Yeuses (unoaked Chardonnay)

£9.99

A Morgan Edwards own import, this Unoaked Chardonnay is one of our best-sellers. It shows sculpted, elegant fruit with a teasing richness and the very faintest hint of buttery fullness in the glass.

Cantine Belisario, Terre di Valbona Verdicchio di Matelica

£9.99

With a lovely perfumed and clean bouquet of acacia and a touch of honey, this lively white wine is also surprisingly full-bodied on the palate and shows great balance between its crisp green apple character and the richer honey and lemon flavours. The finish is dry and vibrant.

Domaine Les Yeuses, St. Felix (rosé)

£8.49

Another Morgan Edwards import and awarded ‘Best Rosé Under £10.00’ in both the Times and The Daily Telegraph, this superb blend shows the fruity character of Grenache with gentle wild strawberry character and lovely perfumed notes from Cinsault.

Bodegas Muriel, Vina Eguia (rioja tempranillo)

£9.99

A great introduction to the Tempranillo wines of Rioja. Aromas of vanilla, coconut and balsamic notes with well-balanced mature oak and red fruit and a hint of liquorice. The palate is full and elegant with a pleasant finish.

Cantele, Telero Rosso (negroamaro)

£9.50

This Negroamaro is intense with notes of blackberries and blackcurrants. It is medium bodied and velvety, with good balance and savoury notes on the finish.

Wines for more than £10

Riverby Estate, Marlborough (sauvignon blanc)

£14.99

Classic ripe and zesty Kiwi Sauvignon; full of blackcurrant leaves and asparagus on the nose. The palate is fresh, with vibrant acidity, in complete harmony with ripe gooseberry fruit and blackcurrant leaf flavours.

Domaine de la Genilotte (Chablis)

£17.99

A wine of remarkable complexity; vibrant, with ample stone fruit, rounded and supple with that essential clean, mineral freshness and just a delicate hint of creamy richness. Chablis as it should be!

Gosset Grand Reserve Brut Champagne

£46.99

A non-vintage cuvée from the oldest wine house in Champagne. Enticing, toasty brioche notes spring from the glass. Red apple flavours and fine acidity join creamy, floral notes and a persistent mousse.

Quinta do Noval, Cedro do Noval Tinto

£19.99

Flamboyant violet fragrance with a ripe berry fruit and some dark chocolate, spice and tar character. Dry, soft and muffled tannins, very approachable and super smooth.

Tenuta San Guido, Guidalberto 2018

£38.99

The ‘second’ wine from the producer of Sassicaia. Deep, red fruit nose with the merest hint of oak. Supple and yet lots of concentration and length. Elegant and hedonistic at the same time.